South Africa: Malema Apologises to Judicial Service Commission - South African News Briefs - September 30, 2026

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Malema Apologises to Judge Matojane

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has formally apologised to Supreme Court of Appeal Judge Keoagile Matojane over questions he posed during a 2021 Judicial Service Commission interview, reports EWN. The apology follows a ruling that Malema had breached Parliament's ethical code by retaliating against Matojane, who had previously ordered the EFF to pay damages to former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel over claims linked to the appointment of former South African Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter. After initially failing to apologise, Malema was given a 30 September deadline by Speaker Thoko Didiza. He delivered the apology in Parliament using a Sepedi proverb about correcting people with love and guidance. EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo also apologised to Democratic Alliance MP Kevin Mileham over a separate assault complaint.

Sibanyoni Questioned Over R500 Million Deal

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Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni is set to return to the Madlanga Commission in Pretoria after being questioned about messages referring to a R500 million contract for Moloto Road, reports SABC News. Sibanyoni told the commission he did not know who sent the message and did not believe he had authored it, suggesting it may have been forwarded to him. Another message referred to a contractor reporting to a farm for projects in Soshanguve and said there was a "new sheriff in town". The commission suggested the phrase could refer to Sibanyoni as a new power figure following the death of former taxi boss Mswazi Msibi. Sibanyoni rejected the description and said he preferred to be called "the president".

Groups Plan Fresh Protests Over Illegal Immigration

Several groups, including March and March and the Insizwa Nobunsizwa Development Foundation, are planning demonstrations against illegal immigration, following similar protests on 30 June, reports EWN. The groups are demanding stricter government measures against illegal immigration and the removal of undocumented migrants from South Africa. Police visibility was increased during the June protests, with R600 million allocated to manage the demonstrations, but no government commitments have been announced ahead of Wednesday's action. Activist Nkosikhona "Phakelumthakathi" Ndabandaba said the groups would continue protesting if the government does not address their concerns by the end of the year.

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