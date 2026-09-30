Kenya: Ruto, Dangote Set to Break Ground On Sh2.2tn Lamu Oil Refinery Amid Land Dispute

The Dangote Refinery is located in one of the Free Trade Zones in Nigeria.

Nairobi — President William Ruto and Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote are expected to preside over the groundbreaking ceremony for the proposed Sh2.2 trillion East Africa Oil Refinery in Lamu on Wednesday, marking the start of a major industrial project targeting Kenya and the wider East African petroleum market.

The project, backed by Dangote Industries, is designed to process up to 700,000 barrels of crude oil daily, positioning it among the largest planned refinery developments in Africa.

The ceremony at Lamu Port is expected to bring together several regional heads of state and government officials, with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki confirming that preparations for the event have been completed.

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Dangote arrived in Lamu on Tuesday ahead of the ceremony, joining senior government officials and other dignitaries expected to attend the launch.

The groundbreaking comes as the government seeks to establish Kenya as a regional petroleum processing and distribution hub, reducing reliance on imported refined petroleum products while creating opportunities for investment and employment.

However, the project faces a legal challenge from residents claiming ancestral ownership of portions of the land earmarked for the refinery.

The proposed refinery is expected to have a processing capacity of 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day, with plans to supply petroleum products to Kenya and other countries across East Africa.

The development is estimated to cost approximately $16 billion (about Sh2.2 trillion), making it one of the largest proposed private-sector investments in Kenya.

The facility is expected to process crude oil from Kenya and other African producers, including Uganda, as the region explores opportunities to expand domestic petroleum production and refining.

President Ruto has linked the project to Kenya's broader industrialisation agenda, arguing that local refining capacity could reduce dependence on imported petroleum products and retain more value within the region.

The refinery is also expected to support the development of petrochemical industries, including the production of products such as bitumen, while creating demand for supporting infrastructure and services.

Employment opportunities are among the key benefits projected for the refinery, with Dangote estimating that the project could create more than 50,000 jobs during construction and related activities.

Speaking ahead of the groundbreaking, the Nigerian industrialist said the project would require a substantial workforce and that efforts would be made to train local workers to participate in its construction and operations.

Dangote has indicated that the economic benefits would extend beyond direct employment at the refinery, with thousands of additional opportunities expected in transportation, accommodation, food supply, retail and other support services.

The project is also expected to stimulate investment in Lamu and the wider Coast region, particularly in logistics, infrastructure and industrial services.

The government has presented the refinery as a major component of its efforts to expand employment opportunities and attract large-scale private investment.

Dangote has proposed that Kenya and two other East African countries acquire a combined 30 per cent stake in the refinery.

The proposed arrangement is intended to give participating governments an ownership interest in the facility while strengthening regional cooperation in the petroleum sector.

The refinery is expected to serve markets beyond Kenya, potentially supplying neighbouring countries that currently depend heavily on imported petroleum products.

Dangote has also indicated that international investors could participate in the project, although he has emphasised the importance of African ownership in major industrial developments.

The proposed investment structure and the participation of regional governments will be important considerations as the project moves into its construction phase.

The refinery is planned as part of the wider Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor, a regional infrastructure initiative intended to connect Kenya with neighbouring countries through transport and logistics networks.

Its location near Lamu Port is expected to provide access to maritime transport facilities for importing equipment and exporting petroleum products.

The project could also support the development of storage facilities, pipelines and other infrastructure needed to transport crude oil and refined products.

The first major shipment of construction equipment has already arrived at Lamu Port.

The Kenya Ports Authority reported that a vessel delivered 2,930 tonnes of heavy machinery and construction materials ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony.

The arrival of the equipment signals the project's transition towards physical mobilisation, although construction timelines will depend on the implementation of the planned works and the resolution of outstanding legal issues.

The groundbreaking comes amid a land dispute involving 133 residents who have moved to the Environment and Land Court in Malindi seeking protection of their interests in land earmarked for the refinery.

The petitioners, led by Salim Tima Swale, claim ancestral ownership and long-standing occupation of portions of the land in the Hindi/Manda Magogoni area of Lamu County.

They argue that their homes, farms and other developments should be recognised and their compensation and resettlement concerns addressed.

On Tuesday, Justice Jane Onyango issued interim orders directing the parties to maintain the status quo on the disputed parcel, identified as L.R. No. 13061, pending further directions on October 14.

The orders temporarily prohibit activities including excavation, construction, fencing and other interference with the portions of land occupied by the petitioners.

The court's orders have raised questions about activities on the disputed sections of the project site, although Dangote has maintained that the planned groundbreaking will proceed.

The legal proceedings are expected to examine the residents' claims and the circumstances surrounding their occupation of the land.

Kenya currently relies heavily on imported refined petroleum products to meet domestic demand.

The proposed refinery is intended to change that position by establishing large-scale processing capacity within the country.

The government has also linked the project to plans to commercialise crude oil production from the South Lokichar Basin in Turkana County.

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The development of domestic oil production alongside refining capacity could create opportunities for an integrated petroleum industry covering exploration, production, processing, storage and distribution.

However, the refinery's eventual output and its contribution to Kenya's fuel supply will depend on the availability of crude oil, infrastructure development and the commercial arrangements governing the facility.

The project is also expected to serve regional markets, where demand for petroleum products remains substantial.

The refinery is expected to take several years to complete, with the project targeting commissioning by 2030.

The construction phase will involve substantial engineering, procurement and infrastructure development.

Dangote Industries has engaged Engineers India Limited as a project management and engineering consultancy partner for the development.

The company's experience in the construction and expansion of the Dangote refinery in Nigeria is expected to inform the technical implementation of the Lamu project.

Once operational, the facility is expected to produce petroleum products for domestic consumption and regional markets while supporting associated petrochemical industries.

The groundbreaking ceremony marks the beginning of the project's next phase, although the land dispute and the scale of the proposed investment remain important factors in its implementation.

For the government, the refinery represents a major component of its industrialisation and energy ambitions, while its eventual impact will depend on construction, financing, crude supply and the development of supporting infrastructure.