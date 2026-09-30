Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Tables Raft of Bills Covering Health, Agriculture, Transport and Justice for Fourth Session of 10th Parliament

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has unveiled a packed legislative agenda covering finance, agriculture, health, transport and justice as he officially opened the Fourth Session of the Tenth Parliament.Addressing a joint sitting of Parliament at the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden on Tuesday, Mnangagwa said his government remained committed to the rule of law, access to justice, constitutionalism, good governance and public accountability.

The President outlined a raft of proposed Bills and amendments that will be considered during the new parliamentary session.

In the financial sector, Mnangagwa said the Finance Bill would seek to modernise and strengthen revenue mobilisation.

The Foreign Affairs and International Trade Bill will codify trade and investment promotion into the mandate of Zimbabwe's diplomatic missions.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

On agriculture and water, the Government will bring before Parliament the Water Act, Zimbabwe National Water Authority Act, Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board Act and Tobacco Research Board Act.

Environmental protection will also be strengthened through amendments to the Forest Act and Communal Land Forest Produce Act.

In the health sector, Mnangagwa said the National Healthcare Provision Bill, Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council Bill, Medicines and Allied Substances Control Bill, Medical Research Bill, Food and Food Safety Bill and Mental Health Bill would be tabled.

The Red Cross Society Amendment Bill will also be aligned with current realities.

The transport sector will see the introduction of the Road Accident Fund Bill, Merchant Shipping Bill, Road Traffic Authority Bill and National Roads Authority Bill.

Mnangagwa also announced three Amendment Bills relating to veterans of the liberation struggle.

The proposed amendments are intended to improve benefits for veterans, dependants of national heroes and war victims, while strengthening the framework for the identification, exhumation and reburial of fallen heroes.

Following the enactment of Constitutional Amendment Act No. 3, the President urged Parliament to undertake consequential amendments to ensure that existing legislation is aligned with the Constitution.

He said the Justice Ministry would facilitate amendments to the Electoral Act and Constitutional Court Act, alongside the enactment of a new Delimitation Commission Act.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Agribusiness Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On access to justice and socio-economic opportunities, Mnangagwa said Parliament would process the Child Justice Bill, Whistleblowers and Witness Protection Bill, Legal Practitioners Amendment Bill, Legal Aid Bill and Chartered Secretaries Amendment Bill.