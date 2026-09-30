Nigeria: FCTA Approves Completion of Abandoned Utako General Hospital, Upgrade of Others

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has approved the immediate renovation, rehabilitation and upgrading of the 14 general hospitals in the territory, with work also set to resume on the long-abandoned Utako District Hospital.

The health facilities will receive new medical equipment and diagnostic facilities, while hospital theatres will also be upgraded as part of the intervention.

The decisions were among the major resolutions of the 19th meeting of the FCT Executive Council, presided over by the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, and attended by the Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the Chief of Staff to the FCT Minister, Hon. Chidi Amadi, said the council considered 20 memoranda from various secretariats, departments and agencies.

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According to him, the submissions were critical to the continued infrastructure development and improvement of public services in the nation's capital.

Giving details of the health-sector resolutions, the Mandate Secretary, Health Secretariat and Environmental Services, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, said the council approved the immediate commencement of the renovation, rehabilitation and upgrading of all 14 general hospitals in the FCT.

She said the intervention would include the procurement of new equipment, including X-ray machines and diagnostic materials, as well as the upgrading of hospital theatres.

Fasawe also disclosed that Wike had directed the commencement of work on the Utako General Hospital, which had remained abandoned for years.

the intervention would cover the construction, equipping and staffing of the facility.

According to her, the measures were expected to strengthen the availability of quality, affordable and accessible healthcare services for residents of the FCT.

Fasawe added that the administration had continued to meet its financial obligations to health insurance providers and Health Maintenance Organisations through the payment of premiums and capitation.

The council also approved the digitalisation of the FCT High Court, covering about 67 courtrooms across its various judicial divisions.

The General Counsel, Mr Salman Dako, said the project would introduce electronic court recording and case-management systems, replacing manual recording and physical filing of cases with digital processes.

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He said the initiative would address challenges associated with manual documentation and handwritten records, adding that implementation was expected to commence immediately, with noticeable improvements targeted within two weeks.

The Education Secretariat also secured approval for two contracts for the provision of examination materials for pupils and students in primary, junior secondary and senior secondary schools across the FCT.

The Mandate Secretary for Education, Dr Danlami Hayyo, said the approval was part of efforts to consolidate the administration's ongoing transformation of public schools through renovation, rehabilitation, improved classroom facilities and the provision of instructional materials.

Hayyo said the improvement in public school infrastructure had encouraged some parents to transfer their children from private schools to public schools.

The FCT Water Board also secured approval for two memoranda, including the supply of powdered chlorine, otherwise known as high-test hypochlorite (HTH), for water treatment.

The Acting General Manager of the Water Board, Mrs Chinyere Elechi, said the chemical was essential for disinfecting water and eliminating pathogenic microorganisms before distribution to consumers.

She said adequate treatment of water was necessary to prevent waterborne diseases, including cholera, typhoid and dysentery.

The second memorandum approved by the council concerned the renewal of insurance for facilities associated with the Lower Usman Dam Treatment Plant.