Nigeria: NLC Holds Emergency Meeting Today As Teachers' Strike Ultimatum Elapses

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), FCT Council, will hold an emergency administrative meeting today (Wednesday) as the ultimatum issued to the FCT Administration over the vacancy precondition for teachers' promotion expires.

President of the FCT NLC, Comrade Stephen Knabayi, disclosed this to our reporter by telephone on Tuesday, saying the meeting would be held at the Labour House in Abuja to deliberate on the next line of action over the issue.

He said the union had yet to receive any response from the office of the FCT Head of the Civil Service since the return of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, from overseas.

Knabayi said the outcome of Wednesday's meeting would determine the next action to be taken by the labour union.

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"Really, the ultimatum is elasping on Wednesday, while the labour union would hold an emergency administrative meeting where final deliberations would be made over the matter," he said.

Recall that the FCT NLC, on August 28, 2026, issued an ultimatum to the FCT Administration, demanding action on teachers' concerns over the vacancy precondition for promotion by the FCT Civil Service Commission.

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) had earlier kicked against the vacancy precondition for the promotion of teachers in the FCT Civil Service Commission, describing the newly released promotion examination timetable as a threat to the career progression of teachers.

The union said the timetable released by the FCT Civil Service Commission, which indicates "No Vacancy" for education officers seeking promotion from Grade Level 14 to 15 and Grade Level 16 to 17, could effectively stagnate teachers at Grade Level 14.

The NUT Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ibikun Adekeye, in a statement, described the development as an "assault" on teachers and a sign that the welfare of the teaching workforce was not being given adequate consideration.

Adekeye noted that the timetable implied that teachers could be denied career progression irrespective of their years of service, qualifications and classroom experience.

"What the commission has presented is not promotion but stagnation. It tells FCT teachers that no matter their years of sacrifice, qualifications and service in the classroom, teachers may not rise beyond Level 14," Adekeye said.