Nigeria: 3 Feared Dead As Flood Ravages Ado-Ekiti

At least three people were feared dead after a flood ravaged parts of Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, following a heavy downpour that lasted for almost two hours on Monday.

The flood submerged several bridges and caused a bridge along Afao Road to collapse.

Many houses, shops and churches were flooded, while some residential and business buildings, fences and electricity poles were also damaged.

An elderly woman, another woman and an Okada rider were reportedly swept into a canal by the flood. Their bodies had yet to be recovered as of Tuesday.

Four other people who were also swept away by the flood were later rescued.

Some residents who could not return home after the downpour reportedly stayed away until Tuesday morning before reuniting with their families.

It was gathered that two people were swept away by the flood in the Olorunda area, where a bridge was said to be nearing collapse.

The Afao bridge also caved in on Monday during the flooding.

When contacted for comment, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Sunday Abutu, said he would respond later.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Environment, Mrs Tosin Aluko-Ajisafe, has urged residents across the state to prioritise their safety and exercise caution during heavy rainfall.