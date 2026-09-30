Nigeria: Zamfara Govt Equips Gusau Airport With Free Internet

Zamfara State Government said it deployed reliable internet to the Gusau International Airport ahead of the commencement of commercial flights in October.

This was revealed by the Executive Secretary, Zamfara Information Technology Development Agency (ZITDA), Dr Habib Gajam, during an inspection tour of the airport at the weekend.

He said they were at the Gusau International Airport as part of the preparations for the commencement of commercial operations on October 1.

The ZITDA chief said they conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the facility ahead of the immediate deployment of reliable and uninterrupted internet connectivity.

Mr Gajam said the airport deployment will provide connectivity across critical areas, including the domestic and international departure and arrival terminals, protocol and VIP lounges, control tower, fire station and other operational facilities.

"Passengers will also enjoy free internet access, ensuring that connectivity is part of their experience from the moment they arrive at the airport," he said.

He said, "As we prepare to welcome commercial flights to Gusau International Airport, we are equally preparing the digital infrastructure required to support a modern airport."