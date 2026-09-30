South Africa: Inside the Gathering 2026 - South Africa's Cities Crisis Collides With Chaotic Election Preparation

This week's Politically Aweh surveys a chaotic run-up to the 4 November local elections with a governing party that missed election deadlines and a potential serial killer in Ekurhuleni -- before landing at The Gathering 2026: Cities Edition.

The ANC failed to register 181 councillor candidates nationally for the 2026 local elections. In the Eastern Cape, the ANC reportedly got its list to national headquarters just minutes before the IEC's deadline.

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina made her own headlines this month when she was filmed telling a disabled man "jou ma se p*£s" as he was removed from a community meeting in Kouga. If the ANC is trying to lose this election, it's certainly making a convincing case for it.

The party's fix for another problem has also made news this month. The ANC's matric pledge now requires candidates without a matric certificate to commit to getting one within 12 months of taking office, or be removed from their seat. This follows years of concern about councillor capacity, and revelations that more than 300 councillors in KwaZulu-Natal alone are functionally illiterate.

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Against that backdrop, Politically Aweh spent a day at The Gathering 2026, talking to politicians, journalists and ordinary citizens - many of them young, first-time voters - about the upcoming local elections.

One trend we clocked: this election is increasingly being run like a social media content calendar. Helen Zille...