Kenya: City Hall Deploys Heavy Machinery to Clear Northern Bypass Drainage Channels Ahead of El Niño Rains

Nairobi — Nairobi County has intensified drainage clearance and desilting operations along the Northern Bypass in Westlands Constituency as part of its preparations for the expected El Niño rains.

The county government has deployed heavy machinery to clear blocked drainage channels and restore the free flow of stormwater in an effort to reduce flooding risks in vulnerable neighbourhoods.

The ongoing operations involve clearing accumulated silt, removing debris and addressing obstructions that impede water movement along drainage corridors.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Local residents and area officials, including MCA Kamau Thuo Fiunifiu, have weighed in on the exercise, highlighting the need to remove encroachments and restore waterways to their intended function.

The Northern Bypass operation is part of a wider flood preparedness programme spearheaded by Governor Johnson Sakaja under the county's One County, One Plan, One Command framework.

The initiative brings together multiple agencies to coordinate drainage clearance, flood mitigation and emergency response across Nairobi's six administrative boroughs: Central, Northern, Western, Southern, Eastern and South Eastern.

The county is prioritising flood-prone areas as it seeks to minimise the impact of the anticipated heavy rains and protect residents and property.

As part of the broader intervention, the county has also stepped up enforcement against illegal structures erected along waterways and drainage corridors.

The multi-agency operation targets buildings and other obstructions that interfere with stormwater drainage, with the county warning that structures posing a risk to residents or blocking waterways will be removed.

In addition to the drainage works, the county has established an Emergency Operations Centre and activated hotline 1508 to support emergency coordination and response.

The county has also introduced temporary waivers on approvals for minor building repairs and gutter installations to encourage residents to undertake essential maintenance ahead of the rains.

Targeted evacuations have also been ordered in high-risk riparian areas as part of measures to protect residents living in flood-prone zones.

The countywide interventions are aimed at improving drainage capacity, strengthening emergency preparedness and reducing the risk of flooding as Nairobi braces for the expected El Niño rains.