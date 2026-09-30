Kenya: Sakaja Leads Inspection of Nairobi Flood Control Works As County Demolishes Structures On Waterways

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has led an on-the-ground inspection of ongoing flood mitigation works as the county steps up preparations for the expected El Niño rains.

The county has marked several walls and structures obstructing waterways and drainage corridors across Nairobi for demolition, with two walls in South C already demolished.

Similar enforcement operations are underway in Githogoro, where several structures have been brought down as part of the county's multi-agency flood preparedness programme.

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Sakaja, who inspected drainage and flood mitigation works at Drive Inn in Utalii Ward, Ruaraka Constituency, Githurai in Roysambu and Upper Savanna in Embakasi East, said the county would not allow political interference to undermine efforts to protect lives and property.

He said the demolition of structures obstructing waterways forms part of broader interventions aimed at restoring the free flow of stormwater and reducing the risk of flooding in vulnerable neighbourhoods.

The governor noted that the county had prioritised identified flood hotspots, with contractors and engineers assigned specific timelines to complete ongoing drainage and flood control projects ahead of the anticipated rains.

Sakaja said the county was working closely with national government agencies and other partners to coordinate the implementation of the interventions and ensure that projects are completed within the agreed timelines.

He reiterated that structures erected on waterways and drainage corridors would be removed where they obstruct stormwater flows or pose a danger to residents.

The ongoing operations are part of Nairobi County's wider El Niño preparedness efforts, which include drainage rehabilitation, flood mitigation and enforcement against encroachment on waterways.

The county has intensified field inspections and enforcement measures as it seeks to address flood-prone areas before the onset of the expected heavy rains.