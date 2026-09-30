Kenya: Nairobi Accounts for Nearly Half of Kenya's Electricity Consumption

Nairobi — Nairobi region accounted for nearly half of Kenya's total electricity consumption in the year ended June 2026, with demand increasing across all regions, new data from the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) shows.

The Nairobi region, which comprises Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos and Makueni counties, consumed 5,465.36 GWh during the period, accounting for 43.92 percent of the country's total electricity consumption.

EPRA attributed the high consumption to the region's large population and concentration of industrial activity, which contribute significantly to electricity demand.

"Nairobi region remained the largest consumer of electrical energy, accounting for 43.92% of the country's total electricity consumption. The region consumed 5,465.36 GWh during the period under review, representing a 10.09% increase, equivalent to 501.02 GWh, from the 4,964.34 GWh recorded in the previous year," EPRA said in the report.

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The Coastal Region, comprising Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Tana River, Lamu and Taita-Taveta counties, ranked second with consumption of 2,087.62 GWh, representing 17.74 percent of national electricity consumption and a 3.86 percent increase from the previous year.

The North Eastern Region, comprising Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Marsabit, Kitui, Thika and parts of Machakos, ranked third with consumption of 1,411.66 GWh.

The Central Rift Region, comprising Nakuru, Narok, Nyandarua, Kericho, Bomet, Baringo and Samburu counties, accounted for 9.45 percent of total national electricity consumption.

The Mt Kenya Region, which includes Murang'a, Nyeri, Embu, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, parts of Marsabit and parts of Meru, consumed 813.50 GWh, accounting for 6.54 percent of national consumption. This represented an 8.94 percent increase from the 746.76 GWh recorded in the previous year.

The Western Region, comprising Kisumu, Kakamega, Vihiga, Siaya, Busia and Bungoma counties, consumed 655.14 GWh, equivalent to 5.26 percent of total national electricity consumption.

The North Rift Region recorded consumption of 574.85 GWh, up from 515.44 GWh in the previous year.

South Nyanza recorded the lowest electricity consumption at 260.12 GWh, accounting for 2.09 percent of national consumption. However, demand in the region grew by 39.53 GWh from 220.49 GWh in the previous year, representing a 17.93 percent increase--the highest growth recorded among the regions.