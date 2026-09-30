Zimbabwe: Cnrg Petitions Chinese Envoy in Zimbabwe Over Illicit Mining Operations, Environmental Damage

THE Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG) has petitioned China's envoy to Zimbabwe over alleged rampant illicit mining activities across the country, calling for Chinese-owned mining entities to comply with local laws and environmental safeguards.

In a letter to the Chinese ambassador, the lobby group said it had received overwhelming complaints from communities across Zimbabwe over the destruction of landscapes, forests, water sources and other environmentally sensitive areas allegedly linked to mining operations involving Chinese nationals and their Zimbabwean partners.

"Of particular concern is the apparent destruction of ecologically and culturally significant landscapes. In Shurugwi, for example, mining activities have caused serious disturbance to parts of the Boterekwa mountain range in the Midlands Province, while the Mavuradonha Wilderness in northern Zimbabwe, declared a National Monument by the Government in 2017, has also come under pressure from mining activities," reads part of the letter.

CNRG said the latest area of concern was Christmas Pass Mountain in Mutare, where mining activities had continued despite strong resistance from local communities and other stakeholders, including legal action and petitions to the President.

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The organisation said continued excavation of the iconic landscape was particularly troubling given its proximity to Hillcrest College, which is situated less than 400 metres from the mining area.

It said public reports had raised concerns over loose soil, erosion, possible mudslides, water contamination and the destabilisation of slopes around Christmas Pass.

CNRG warned that the potential environmental, health and safety implications for learners, teachers and surrounding communities warranted urgent attention.

The lobby group said the concerns were not isolated, with similar complaints emerging from Penhalonga and the Mutare River basin.

Communities in those areas have reportedly raised concerns over blasting, dust and noise pollution, damage to homes, water siltation, displacement of wildlife and fears of cyanide or mercury contamination of water sources.

In the Midlands Province, communities around Mberengwa, Shurugwi and other parts of the Great Dyke have raised concerns over open pits, river degradation, unsafe mine shafts, homes cracked by blasting and inadequate rehabilitation following mining activities.

Other reports from Boterekwa, Mutoko, Mazowe, Odzi and the Haroni-Rusitu area have also highlighted disputes over land degradation, river pollution, damage to protected or environmentally sensitive landscapes and weak enforcement of environmental safeguards.

CNRG said the examples pointed to a wider pattern requiring urgent diplomatic, regulatory and corporate attention.

The organisation also cautioned against political and business interests being used to justify activities that violate the law or damage the environment.

"The fact that some Zimbabwean political or business elites may have interests in mining operations does not legitimise activities that are otherwise unlawful or environmentally destructive. Political influence or private economic interests cannot substitute for compliance with the law, environmental safeguards and the rights of affected communities," the letter states.

CNRG said it was increasingly concerned about growing tensions between communities and some Chinese nationals and companies involved in mining activities in Zimbabwe.

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It urged the Chinese envoy to use his office to encourage Chinese nationals and companies operating in the country to fully comply with Zimbabwean environmental, mining, land-use and planning laws.

The organisation also called on mining companies to undertake the required environmental assessments before commencing or expanding operations.

"Your Excellency, CNRG is also increasingly concerned about the growing tensions between communities and some Chinese nationals and companies involved in mining activities in Zimbabwe. These tensions should not be allowed to deepen.

"We therefore respectfully call upon Your Excellency to use your office to encourage Chinese nationals and companies operating in Zimbabwe to: Fully comply with Zimbabwean environmental, mining, land-use and planning laws; Undertake the required environmental assessments before commencing or expanding mining operations," added CNRG.