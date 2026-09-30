Nigeria to Buy 12 US Attack Helicopters

The US Mission in Nigeria said on Tuesday that the planned acquisition demonstrated the growing security partnership between both countries.

Nigeria is moving ahead with the acquisition of 12 AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters from the United States as Abuja and Washington deepen defence cooperation amid persistent security challenges across the country.

The US Mission in Nigeria said on Tuesday that the planned acquisition demonstrated the growing security partnership between both countries.

"U.S.-Nigeria security cooperation continues to advance our shared efforts to strengthen regional security," the mission said in a post on X.

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"The planned acquisition of 12 AH-1Z Viper helicopters underscores both countries' commitment to building Nigeria's defense capabilities and addressing current and emerging threats together."

The development follows a beam signing ceremony at Bell Textron's facility in Amarillo, Texas, where the Chief of the Air Staff, Sunday Aneke, led a delegation of the Nigerian Air Force.

The ceremony marked a major step in the implementation of the Nigeria-US defence cooperation programme and Nigeria's efforts to modernise its armed forces, according to the Nigerian Air Force.

Mr Aneke said the acquisition was an important milestone in the effort to build a more capable and mission-ready Nigerian Air Force.

The NAF delegation also inspected the production line for the helicopters during the visit.

The latest development comes after months of military cooperation between Nigeria and the US, including intelligence sharing, military training, logistical support and joint counterterrorism operations.

In September, the United States delivered military equipment to Nigeria under a foreign military sales agreement. US Africa Command said the delivery was intended to support Nigeria's counterterrorism operations and further the bilateral security partnership.

The two countries have also established defence working groups under their 2026 Defence Cooperation Roadmap to strengthen military collaboration. The initiative followed the deployment of US personnel and surveillance support to assist Nigeria's counterterrorism efforts.

The US had deployed about 200 military personnel to Nigeria earlier this year as part of an agreement with the Nigerian government to strengthen efforts against terrorism.

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Although Nigerian officials initially said the personnel would focus on training, intelligence sharing and other support rather than direct combat, US and Nigerian forces later conducted joint operations against Islamic State targets in the North-east. Most of the US personnel were subsequently withdrawn, while intelligence sharing and other forms of security cooperation continued.

The cooperation has intensified despite diplomatic tensions that followed Washington's designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern over religious freedom concerns.

The two governments subsequently established a joint working group to address violence against vulnerable groups and assess bilateral counterterrorism cooperation. In August, Nigerian officials said the group was reviewing progress and discussing the next phase of the security partnership.

The United States continues to warn its citizens about security risks in Nigeria. Its current travel advisory, issued in June, places Nigeria at Level 3, urging Americans to reconsider travel because of crime, terrorism, unrest and kidnapping.

Nigeria faces several security crises with various armed groups operating in different parts of the country. Armed groups, including terrorists, have carried out attacks in several states, including Katsina, Sokoto, Borno, Plateau and Benue, killing thousands of people annually and displacing many more.