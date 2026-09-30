Kenya: No, Kenya's President Was Not Issued an ICC 'Red Alert' As Claimed Online

IN SHORT: Following calls by Kenya's opposition for the International Criminal Court to initiate an investigation against President William Ruto over political violence, a viral video claims he received a "red alert" from the court. But there is no evidence of any formal action against Ruto.

Posts shared on Facebook and TikTok, as well as a longer video on YouTube are titled: "Ruto Kwisha. Ruto receives ICC red alert hours after Kenya lawyers Lead by Martha Karua Letter ICC."

"Ruto Kwisha" translates to "Ruto finished."

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The video features a Citizen TV report on Kenya's "united opposition" coalition calling for the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate president William Ruto over political violence. It is followed by commentary from the video's creator.

The video began circulating around 20 August 2026. Collectively, the posts we sampled have received more than 286,607 views and 9,400 likes.

Background

The ICC previously investigated alleged crimes arising from Kenya's 2007 to 2008 post-election violence. It opened an investigation in 2010 and brought cases against six Kenyans, including Ruto.

The case against Ruto and his co-accused, broadcaster Joshua Arap Sang, was terminated in April 2016, "without prejudice to re-prosecution in future". On 27 November 2023, the ICC prosecutor's office announced that it had concluded the investigation phase into the situation in Kenya.

The ICC has again featured in political debate in Kenya. A rights group has asked the court to put the country on watch ahead of the 2027 general elections, while opposition leaders have on several occasions called for the court to investigate Ruto.

The latest call came on 19 August 2026, when Martha Karua, flanked by other opposition leaders, urged the ICC prosecutor to monitor developments in Kenya and assess whether there was information warranting action under the Rome Statute. This followed violence reported during a Linda Mwananchi rally in Homa Bay on 16 August.

The Rome Statute is the international treaty that established the ICC and sets out its powers, procedures and jurisdiction, while Linda Mwananchi is an opposition formation in Kenya.

The video in question includes footage from the 19 August opposition press conference and claims Ruto received an ICC "red alert" shortly afterwards.

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But did the ICC issue such an alert? We checked.

ICC did not issue 'red alert'

The video uses a genuine Citizen TV report, then adds commentary from its creator. At one point, the creator calls for Kenya to be put on the ICC's "red watchlist" and later for leaders to be put on "red alert". But he provides no evidence for the title's claim that the ICC issued Ruto with a "red alert".

Most importantly, a "red alert" is not a formal ICC legal measure. The court can issue arrest warrants and summonses to appear as part of its legal process. Ruto, for example, received a summons to appear in 2011 in connection with the ICC case that was terminated in 2016.

The phrase may be confused with Interpol's "red notice", a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action. Red notices are based on an arrest warrant or court order. There is no such order against Ruto.

The ICC's public records contain no announcement of a "red alert", new summons to appear, arrest warrant, or any other formal action against Ruto following the opposition's statements.

The claim is false.