Somalia: Taiwan and Somaliland Plan Emergency Care Expansion

Hargeisa — Taiwan and Somaliland plan to expand a joint emergency healthcare project to four additional cities, aiming to extend its coverage to approximately 80% of Somaliland's population, Taiwan's Ambassador Allen Chenhwa Lou said on Tuesday.

Lou outlined the planned expansion at an achievement ceremony and emergency response conference for the Public Health Emergency Response System Enhancement Project on September 29.

The next phase is expected to cover Erigavo, Burco, Berbera and Borama, building on work to strengthen emergency medical services and support ambulance dispatch systems in Hargeisa and Gabiley.

"Taiwan will continue to share what we do best and what we are good at, to help Somaliland build a stronger and more efficient healthcare system," Lou said in remarks prepared for the event.

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The initiative began in 2024 and has focused on training local medical trainers, strengthening emergency treatment skills, developing standard operating procedures and supporting ambulance coordination, according to Lou's remarks.

Its training approach equips Somaliland instructors to train other local healthcare personnel, alongside technology transfer and exchanges between the two sides.

Lou said the ceremony provided an opportunity to assess progress and discuss the next stage of health cooperation.

"It is my great pleasure to join today's event which is not only to review our previous joint efforts and achievements over the past three years, but also to look ahead to the next chapter of Taiwan-Somaliland health cooperation," he said.

The proposed expansion would broaden the geographical reach of the emergency response system. Lou said the second phase was expected to cover approximately 80% of both Somaliland's population and territory.

His remarks did not specify a budget or timetable for the expansion.

Lou emphasised coordination between the partners as they move towards the next phase, saying the cooperation aimed to strengthen Somaliland's ability to deliver emergency care.

"Together we can achieve a healthier and more resilient Somaliland, and an even stronger Taiwan-Somaliland partnership," he said.

(Reporting by HornDiplomat News Desk)