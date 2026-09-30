Namibia: Marginalised Table Demands On VP's Desk

Otjomuru — Marginalised communities at Otjumuru in the Kunene region have called on the government to introduce projects, particularly in agriculture and livestock farming, so that they can produce their own food and create employment opportunities.

The community members made their demands known when Vice President Lucia Witbooi met with them last week.

They said the term "marginalised" should come with benefits such as development projects, and not only food support.

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Last week, Witbooi visited various marginalised community centres in the Kunene region to familiarise herself with the challenges they face and hear their concerns.

She was accompanied by senior officials from her office, as well as the governor of the Kunene region, Vipuakuje Muharukua.

Community members were given an opportunity to ask questions and share their concerns.

Witbooi also held a closed meeting with senior traditional leaders to hear their concerns.

Community members raised issues including some boreholes supplying saline water, poor road conditions, government offices being far from their communities, a lack of job opportunities, leaders not reaching them, and limitations regarding certain institutions funded by the Office of the Vice President.

Uerieta Efraim from Otjijandjasemo said agriculture projects would be one of the best ways to promote food security in their communities.

"It can create jobs and empower youth to take part in agriculture," he said.

Efraim stressed that marginalised communities are also capable of running agricultural projects.

He said they have enough land for such projects.

Ngutukumbe Murumbua said it was important for the government to support them with livestock farming because they want to venture into farming.

She also called for the upgrading of the Opuwo-Okanguati road.

Uahokuta Tjiumbua said their children are also facing challenges because some institutions are not funded by the government.

"We have kids who want to study at certain institutions, but they are not funded by the government. It's not good," she said.

Uekendisa Manuel from Ehomba said community members face challenges because they drink saline water from boreholes, which is not healthy.

They also demanded that the government provide transport for their children, as some of them travel from faraway areas to attend classes.

However, the community members appreciated the government's efforts to ensure that marginalised communities receive food, have access to clean water and that their children are enrolled in school.

Otjumuru has a school with a hostel, clean water and electricity, which demonstrates the government's efforts to provide services to marginalised communities, Witbooi said.

"That is the reason I came to see you. I will go to my office and discuss your concerns with my colleagues," she said.

She urged parents to take education seriously and ensure that their children attend school.

"Namibia is a free country. Send your children to school. The government is trying to ensure that every child is in school," she added.

Witbooi said she wants to see doctors, teachers, nurses, ministers and other professionals coming from marginalised communities.

She also urged traditional leaders and parents to work together with teachers to prevent teenage pregnancies.

"Teenage pregnancy is a big issue among young girls. Let's all help our girls focus on school," she urged.

Witbooi further emphasised that parents from marginalised communities should not stop following the culture of keeping children at home, especially boys, to look after livestock.

Meanwhile, Muharukua expressed his disappointment over claims that his office does not reach the communities.

"Let's tell the truth. We are not here to joke. Tell the real issue. I have been visiting various constituencies, as well as sending my officials to reach you," the governor said.

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Similarly, while responding to some of the issues raised by the marginalised communities, deputy director in the Office of the Vice President Rebekka Namwandi clarified that the government does not fund some institutions because they are not accredited or because graduates from those institutions struggle to find employment.

"It will just waste the government's money to fund someone who is studying at unaccredited institutions," she said.

Namwandi also said her office faces challenges with headmen issuing letters to people who are not from marginalised communities to have them receive funding.

On the issue of transport, she said their office is trying to address the problem but is also facing challenges with the availability of vehicles, as most vehicles at the government garage have been sold.

"Parents should be patient. We are trying to get enough transport," she said. [email protected]