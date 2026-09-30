Namibia: Okongo Turns Sandy Terrain Into a Tourism Opportunity

Okongo is positioning its sandy terrain as a tourism and investment opportunity through the Omaludi 4x4 Adventure Experience, with organisers

seeking to attract businesses, visitors and investors to the town.

Okongo Village Council CEO Jackson Muma said that the 4x4 event was conceived after the council considered how the area's sandy terrain, traditionally viewed as a challenge, could be turned into an economic opportunity.

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"What we want is to leverage this challenge, we want to bring business to Okongo, investment, excitement and make sure Okongo becomes one of the urban centres that attracts people from different socioeconomic backgrounds," Muma said.

He said that the council wanted Okongo to develop into a place where people can live, conduct business, attend school and access essential services, while also providing opportunities for visitors to experience 4x4 adventures.

Muma said that the event was incorporated into the existing Omaludi Agricultural Festival as a way of expanding the festival's appeal and creating additional opportunities for the local

economy.

He encouraged investors to explore opportunities in Okongo and contribute to the council's vision of developing the town.

Ohangwena governor Kadiva Hamutumwa said that the Omaludi 4x4 Adventure Experience, held under the theme "Agriculture and Tourism for Sustainable Economic Growth", highlighted the potential of the two sectors to drive local economic development.

"Agriculture and tourism remain important pillars for stimulating local economic activity, creating opportunities for communities, attracting investment and showcasing the potential of Okongo and the Ohangwena region," he said.

She said that the government, through NDP6, has prioritised agriculture and tourism as key sectors for economic transformation, employment creation, rural development and inclusive

growth.

According to Hamutumwa, NDP6 places emphasis on increasing agricultural productivity, climate-resilient production, market and finance access, agro-processing and value chains, while encouraging greater participation by young people and the private sector.

"Tourism could similarly support economic diversification, employment and local enterprise development through improved infrastructure, diversified tourism products and community-based tourism," he said.

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Hamutumwa said Ohangwena could translate these priorities into practical development through agriculture, agro-processing, cross-border trade, cultural and community-based tourism and tourism-related infrastructure.

She expressed hope that the initiative would contribute to positioning Okongo as a destination for tourism, investment and sustainable economic development.

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