Uganda: Boda Operators Ask Parliament to Ease Digital Plate Burden

Kampala, Uganda — Uganda's boda-boda operators have asked Parliament to review the implementation of the digital number plate system, citing high costs, delays in registration and replacement, limited public awareness and concerns over enforcement.

The call is contained in a submission by the Alliance Transport and Allied Workers Cooperative Union (UTA) to Parliament's Committee on Physical Infrastructure, dated September 28, 2026. UTA brings together the Boda-Boda Union, Uganda Taxi Operators Federation, Bus Drivers Union and Truck Drivers Federation.

The union supports the government's decision to digitise number plates, saying the system could strengthen vehicle identification, improve security and provide a clearer enforcement mechanism for tracing stolen assets and supporting investigations.

However, it says the rollout has created significant operational and financial challenges for transport operators who depend on their vehicles for daily income.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to the submission, digital plate registration, issuance and replacement delays have left some motorcycles grounded for weeks or months, while some motorists who have paid for plates have reportedly waited several months or more than a year.

UTA says such delays affect not only riders but also asset-financing businesses, importers and households that depend on daily transport income.

The union estimates that more than 72% of commuters rely on public transport, including more than 1.2 million boda-bodas, 21,000 diesel taxis and 900 diesel buses. It says operators and owners have invested an estimated Shs4.2 trillion in motorcycles, taxis and buses, making public transport a significant source of employment and income.

The transport sector, according to UTA, is the second-largest employer after agriculture.

Cost burden

Affordability is one of the central concerns raised in the submission.

The Ministry of Works and Transport published fee schedule cited by UTA lists Shs714,300 for first-time motorcycle registration, Shs50,000 for changing an old- series plate to a digital plate and Shs75,000 for replacement of a digital plate.

For duplicate applications, the submission lists Shs49,000 as the application fee, in addition to a Shs7,000 inspection fee, police report and newspaper advertisement.

UTA argues that these charges create a substantial upfront compliance cost for operators whose income depends on daily motorcycle operations.

The union compares the new first-time registration charge with a previous Shs125,000 charge and says the increase adds significantly to the cost of acquiring a motorcycle. It estimates that the charge represents about 11% of the average Shs5 million cost of a motorcycle.

From the union's perspective, applying the same charge to boda-boda riders and owners of more expensive vehicles creates an affordability and equity concern.

The submission also says the cost can increase financial pressure on motorcycles acquired through loans or leasing arrangements because operators may have to continue meeting repayment obligations while their assets are not generating income.

The financial pressure is compounded by other costs associated with replacement plates, penalties for late registration, stationery, transport to installation centres and related administrative requirements.

For operators working in border areas such as Elegu, UTA says the cost can become particularly challenging when number plates are reportedly removed or taken by foreign forces, leaving riders facing expensive replacement requirements.

Rider impact

UTA says delays in issuing and replacing plates are directly affecting the daily operations and livelihoods of boda-boda riders.

The submission says riders who depend on daily cash flow of between Shs20,000 and Shs40,000 can immediately lose income when motorcycles are grounded.

Operators who have acquired new motorcycles may also be unable to begin work when the motorcycles remain in bonded warehouses awaiting digital plates. UTA says this has disrupted asset-financing businesses and left importers servicing loans on idle stock.

The union also highlights the impact on riders who have lost or damaged plates and are forced to wait for replacements after paying the required fees.

Beyond income losses, UTA raises concerns about loan repayment pressure, possible default and repossession of motorcycles where riders are unable to work because of administrative delays.

The union also says limited public sensitisation has left some operators unclear about how the system works, what information is collected, how tracking operates, what penalties apply and what procedures should be followed when plates are lost or damaged.

It further raises privacy concerns, saying some motorists worry about real-time tracking of their movements and possible misuse of personal data.

Despite these concerns, UTA says it supports the broader objective of modernising Uganda's transport system. It argues that the digital number plate system can improve security, traceability and enforcement if implementation becomes faster, more transparent and affordable.

Among its recommendations, the union wants registration, issuance and replacement timelines to be clearly defined, suggesting a service period of between seven and 14 days. It also proposes a public dashboard showing progress, backlogs and expected completion dates, as well as more installation centres and mobile registration units.

UTA is also calling for subsidised digital plate costs for low-income public transport operators, phased or instalment payments through SACCOs and cooperatives, and government-supported financing for motorcycle buyers affected by delays.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The union wants wider public sensitisation using local languages and community radio, alongside formal involvement of UTA in mobilisation and training.

It is also proposing temporary permits for riders whose motorcycles are grounded because of plate delays, the waiving of penalties caused by system failures or backlogs and compensation mechanisms for motorists who have paid but cannot operate because of administrative delays.

On data protection, UTA wants a clear policy explaining what information is collected, who can access it, how long it is stored and how misuse is prevented.

The union has also proposed independent oversight involving boda-boda representatives, regular public reporting on system usage and privacy safeguards, dedicated customer-service desks, complaint-tracking systems and clearer communication before enforcement deadlines or policy changes.

In its conclusion, UTA says the digital number plate system can strengthen security, enforcement and mobility, but argues that its success will depend on collaboration, accountability and responsiveness to the concerns of operators.

The union has asked the parliamentary committee to consider its recommendations and maintain structured engagement with transport operators throughout implementation, sensitisation and review.