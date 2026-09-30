Uganda: Police Crack Down On Unauthorised Wi-Fi Resellers in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda — Police have begun an operation targeting unauthorised Wi-Fi resellers in parts of Kampala as authorities step up enforcement against public internet services operating without the required regulatory approvals.

The crackdown has so far covered Kasangati, Kawaala, Kasubi and Kawempe, according to people familiar with the operation, and is expected to expand to other areas.

Police and the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) have also been speaking to telecommunications companies about unauthorised use of their infrastructure and the risks it may create.

Those targeted are understood to include resellers providing public Wi-Fi without authorisation or installing cables and equipment on poles, fibre routes and other infrastructure without the owners' consent.

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Telecommunications companies consulted on the issue say unauthorised attachments can damage network assets, obstruct maintenance and increase the risk of outages.

Installations near electricity infrastructure may also expose workers and the public to safety hazards. Any resulting disruption could affect calls, internet access, mobile money and businesses that rely on stable connectivity.

MTN said in a statement that it is not opposed to community connectivity or to the businesses that provide it.

"Our concern is the potential damage, safety risks, service interruptions and business disruption that may arise from the unauthorised use of MTN infrastructure," the company said. It added that it has a duty to protect its infrastructure and the services that depend on it.

The action follows UCC's official statement of 8 July 2026 announcing nationwide enforcement against illegal public Wi-Fi services. UCC said investigations had identified unlicensed businesses installing telecommunications equipment to provide unauthorised public internet hotspots.

In the statement, UCC Executive Director George William Nyombi Thembo said increased internet access was creating business opportunities, but providers of public internet services must comply with national laws and regulations.

"Those operating without a licence expose consumers to unreliable services, potential data privacy violations, cyber threats, and limited avenues for redress when complaints arise," he said.

Licensed providers must meet quality-of-service, consumer protection, data privacy and cybersecurity requirements. UCC has urged unauthorised operators to regularise their businesses or stop operating, and advised consumers to use licensed providers or authorised agents.

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Authorities say the enforcement is intended to bring providers into compliance, protect critical telecommunications infrastructure and reduce preventable safety, service-continuity and business-disruption risks.