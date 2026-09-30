Nigeria: Oil Prices Rise After Trump Rejected Iran Proposal

Oil prices rose sharply on Monday as renewed uncertainty over the conflict involving the United States and Iran raised concerns about crude supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude gained 2.8 per cent to $107.26 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 1.8 per cent to $94.07 a barrel.

The rally followed reports that US President Donald Trump had rejected Iran's latest proposal aimed at easing tensions and reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a major global oil shipping route.

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Market sentiment was further affected by fading expectations of a near-term ceasefire, with traders increasingly focused on the potential impact of prolonged disruptions on global crude supplies.

Trump said on Sunday that US envoys were expected to hold further talks with Iran in the coming days but maintained that Tehran had yet to present terms acceptable to Washington.

"I expect more talks with Iran this week," Trump said, adding that Iran wanted a deal but had proposed terms that the US was unwilling to accept.

The US president also said the American military was assisting the movement of petroleum shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. According to Trump, tanker traffic through the choke point reached record levels over the weekend, with more than 20 million barrels of crude reportedly transported.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, meanwhile, said Tehran remained prepared to negotiate with Washington but was also ready to respond to any renewed military action.

The latest developments followed indirect diplomatic contacts last week on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Araghchi reportedly met US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner through Qatari mediators.

Iran had reportedly proposed reopening the Strait of Hormuz and resuming nuclear negotiations within a week in exchange for the lifting of a US naval blockade and sanctions on Iranian oil exports, as well as the restoration of a regional ceasefire.

Trump's rejection of the proposal has renewed concerns over the security of oil shipments through the strategic waterway.

Meanwhile, oil traders are also awaiting the October 4 OPEC+ meeting involving Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman.

At their September 6 meeting, the producers agreed to leave October production targets unchanged from September levels, adding another factor to market expectations as geopolitical tensions continue to influence crude prices.