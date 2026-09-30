Nigeria: We Paid N1.5m Each to Attend C'wealth Games - Swan President

The President of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Comrade Isaiah Benjamin, has lamented the financial burden and limited opportunities faced by Nigerian sports journalists at international assignments.

Benjamin, who spoke in Yenagoa during his visit to the Bayelsa State chapter of SWAN, revealed that he and another national official personally paid about N1.5 million each to process their United Kingdom visas for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

According to him, the association was given only two media accreditation slots for the Games, allocated to the President and one other official.

He said: "We were given only two slots, just two slots, specifically for the President and one other. I had media accreditation for the Commonwealth Games, and it took me a whole lot of effort to get the Secretary to join."

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He explained that the short notice for the trip forced them to use the United Nations priority visa service, which came at a huge cost.

Benjamin used the experience to highlight the broader funding challenges confronting SWAN both at the national and state levels.

In Bayelsa, the President said he was disturbed to find that the state chapter has no operational vehicle, a situation he described as a major setback to effective sports coverage.

He therefore pledged to engage the State Commissioner for Sports, Hon. Daniel Igali, and other stakeholders to secure mobility support for the chapter.