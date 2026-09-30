Nigeria: Missing Key Players Cost Falconets World Cup Glory - Coach Abdullahi

The assistant coach of Nigeria's U-20 women's national team, the Falconets, Mansur Abdullahi, has attributed the team's hindered performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Poland to the critical absence of at least seven key players.

Reflecting on the campaign--which concluded with a narrow quarter-final defeat to Colombia--Abdullahi explained that missing such a substantial core severely compromised the team's depth and disrupted tactical plans, ultimately preventing the two-time finalists from reaching their full potential on the global stage.

The primary reasons behind the absences were a combination of last-minute diplomatic visa issues and injuries sustained during training.

While team captain Joy Igbokwe, alongside Sandra John and Faridat Abdulwahab, had their World Cup dreams dashed by visa denials, the quartet of Chiamaka, Ifeanyi Kindness, Amblessed Ugwu, and Hanna Ibrahim was ruled out by injuries.

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Speaking to Daily Trust about the team's overall performance, Abdullahi stated that had these key players traveled to Poland, the Falconets would have advanced further than the quarter-finals.

"I am happy that most Nigerians are proud of what we were able to achieve, even as we didn't go beyond the quarter-finals. Nigerians are most times very critical of their teams, but they all saw how the girls did their best despite some obvious challenges.

"It is now an open secret that the team didn't play at full strength due to the absence of some key players. We missed the substantive captain of the team, Joy Igbokwe, and six others.

"You can imagine the contributions they would have made to the team if they were in Poland. They are not indispensable, but those players would have made the team far more formidable and competitive," said the former Super Falcons and Flamingos assistant coach.

Abdullahi concluded by emphasising that despite the setbacks, the participating players gained invaluable experience from their journey at the World Cup in Poland.