Nigeria: Refiners Seek Fuel Import Ban As Court Clears Path

Nigeria's refinery owners have called for a progressive ban on petroleum product imports and full implementation of the Naira-for-Crude policy to strengthen local refining, even as the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to continue granting import licences to eligible oil marketers.

The contrasting developments have renewed debate over how Nigeria can balance domestic refining with competition and fuel supply security.

Speaking at the 3rd Nigeria Oil Refining Summit in Lagos on Monday, President of the Crude Oil Refinery Owners Association of Nigeria (CORAN), Momoh Oyarekhua, said Nigeria must increasingly use its crude oil to feed domestic refineries rather than export crude and import refined products.

He called for a progressive restriction of petroleum product imports as local refining capacity expands, alongside full implementation of the Naira-for-Crude policy.

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Oyarekhua also demanded a new domestic crude pricing template that reflects crude quality, delivery location, avoided international logistics costs and actual domestic evacuation expenses.

He urged stronger enforcement of the Domestic Crude Supply Obligation under Section 109 of the Petroleum Industry Act, while allowing commercially viable arrangements between producers and refiners.

According to him, crude swaps and proximity-based supply arrangements should be encouraged so that producers can supply nearby refineries without unnecessary transportation through distant export infrastructure.

He also proposed a Refinery Development Financing Framework offering long-term financing, guarantees and refinancing mechanisms for refinery construction and expansion.

Oyarekhua said this should be complemented by investment in shared infrastructure, including pipelines, depots, storage terminals, jetties and rail evacuation systems.

He further called for strategic petroleum product reserves to cushion temporary refinery shutdowns, maintenance periods and international supply disruptions.

The CORAN president said regulatory and fiscal incentives should also be provided for refinery expansion, particularly conversion units capable of increasing domestic production of petrol, aviation fuel, cooking gas and other products.

"The country must now support the refinery, support the pipeline and support the storage terminals," he said.

He argued that Nigeria should stop exporting crude, jobs and economic opportunities while importing refined products, stressing that domestic crude should increasingly power local refineries and eventually position Nigeria as a refining hub for Africa.

Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG), Adegbite Falade, said Nigeria could reliably supply domestic refineries if it increased crude production, protected evacuation infrastructure and matched crude grades with refinery configurations.

Falade identified increased production, modern evacuation infrastructure, a transparent domestic crude market and the development of Nigeria as a regional refining and petrochemical hub as key priorities.

He said the country needed dedicated crude evacuation corridors, secure pipelines, adequate terminals, storage facilities, functional jetties and efficient marine logistics.

Meanwhile, the Federal High Court ruling has affirmed the right of eligible oil marketers to obtain petroleum product import licences.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in his judgment, held that NMDPRA's refusal to issue or renew import licences for Matrix Energy, AA Rano and AYM Shafa was inconsistent with the Petroleum Industry Act.

The court declared that upon meeting statutory and regulatory requirements, the companies were entitled to the issuance, extension or renewal of petroleum product import licences.

Justice Ekwo directed NMDPRA to continue granting, issuing, extending, renewing or reissuing relevant licences for petroleum product imports to the plaintiffs once all legal conditions were fulfilled.

The court also held that the PIA requires the regulator to promote competition in the midstream and downstream petroleum sectors and prevent restrictive business practices and abuse of dominant positions.

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The marketers had argued that the refusal to grant licences was restricting competition and potentially entrenching dominance by local refineries.

In an affidavit, AA Rano Executive Director, Sabiu Saidu Mahuta, said the three companies had collectively invested more than $20bn in infrastructure, logistics and retail networks.

Their lawyer, Ahmed Raji, argued that allowing imports alongside local production would promote competition, discourage monopoly and price-fixing, and improve the downstream market.

The ruling comes as domestic refining continues to increase. NMDPRA data showed that petrol imports fell sharply in the first quarter of 2026, while local refineries supplied about 3.18 billion litres during the period.

The developments highlight the policy challenge facing Nigeria: protecting and expanding domestic refining while maintaining sufficient competition and supply options for consumers.