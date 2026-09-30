Rwanda: FERWAFA Boss Shema Steps Down

Rwanda FA president Fabrice Shema Ngoga has resigned from his position, days after being released from detention over charges related to issuing a bounced cheque and obtaining property through fraud.

Shema was released on September 22 after spending about 42 days in detention. Following an agreement with the prosecution, he received a six-month suspended sentence, to be served over a one-year probation period.

ALSO READ: FERWAFA boss Shema set free

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His resignation ends speculation over whether he would remain at the helm of the country's football governing body.

In a resignation letter dated September 29 and addressed to FERWAFA's General Assembly, Shema announced that he was stepping down "with immediate effect", citing an integrity issue related to his personal life.

"I believe stepping down is the most responsible course of action to protect the credibility of the federation, uphold public confidence, and allow the relevant processes to proceed independently and without distraction," the letter reads.

The businessman stressed that his resignation should not be interpreted beyond the facts established through the appropriate legal processes.

ALSO READ: Shema's legal troubles cast uncertainty over FERWAFA tenure

Shema was elected FERWAFA president in August 2025 for a four-year term. His tenure, however, has ended prematurely following the legal challenges that emerged during his time in office.

His departure leaves FERWAFA facing the task of managing a leadership transition as the federation seeks to maintain stability and continue implementing its football development agenda.