Rwanda Icon Awards to Celebrate Top Creative, Sporting Talent

A new awards platform, the Rwanda Icon Awards, has been launched to recognise outstanding performers in music, film, fashion, media, digital content and sports, with the inaugural edition featuring 58 categories.

The awards were launched in Kigali on September 25 and will culminate in a gala ceremony on December 6, when winners will be announced and honoured.

Organised by Alaphat Entertainment, the inaugural edition is being held under the theme "Celebrating Rwanda's Icons."

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Organisers say the initiative aims to recognise both established personalities and emerging talent whose work has made an impact in their respective fields.

Ben Rurangirwa, Executive Director of the Rwanda Icon Awards and a familiar figure in Rwanda's film industry, said the initiative is primarily about recognising people who have distinguished themselves through their work during the year.

"The main purpose of these awards is recognition. We want to appreciate everyone who has done outstanding work this year," Rurangirwa said.

The first edition features six broad areas: Music; Film; Fashion; Media and Digital Content; Special Awards; and Sports.

Music has the largest number of categories, with 13 awards including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Music Video of the Year, Best Hip Hop Artist, Best R&B Artist, Best Gospel Artist, Best New Artist, Best Afrobeat Artist, Producer of the Year and DJ categories.

Film and television categories include Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Film, Best Series and Best Director.

The media and digital content section features awards such as Journalist of the Year, Content/TikTok Creator of the Year, YouTube Channel of the Year and Best Podcast.

The sports categories will cover football, basketball and volleyball, with players, teams and coaches eligible for recognition. Two broader honours--Icon Sportsman of the Year and Icon Sportswoman of the Year--will also be presented.

Organisers say the 58 categories are designed to reflect the growing diversity of Rwanda's creative, media and sporting industries.

Voting starts October 2

The nomination process ran from September 25 to 29, with journalists and other media professionals invited to recommend potential nominees based on their talent, performance, achievements, impact and contribution to their respective fields.

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Public online voting is scheduled to begin on October 2 and close on December 1.

According to organisers, the final results will be determined through a combination of public votes and assessments by a judging panel.

Rurangirwa said the identities of the judges will only be disclosed when the winners are announced, which organisers say is intended to safeguard the independence of the judging process.

"The judges will be announced on the day the winners are announced in order to ensure transparency," he said.

One distinctive feature of the Rwanda Icon Awards is its paid voting model.

According to the organisers, money spent by supporters when voting for a nominee will be credited directly to a digital wallet linked to that nominee.

"When you vote for someone, the money used to cast that vote immediately goes into the wallet of the person you have voted for," Rurangirwa said.

The model means nominees can receive a financial benefit from supporters during the voting period in addition to competing for an award.

Ahead of the awards ceremony, organisers will also host the Rwanda Icon Forum on November 17, bringing together stakeholders from the creative, media, digital and sports sectors represented in the awards.

"The forum is intended to bring together our stakeholders so that we can discuss, exchange ideas and give those who want to understand certain issues better an opportunity to have their questions answered," Rurangirwa said.

The programme will then conclude with the Grand Finale Gala on December 6.