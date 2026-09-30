Nigeria: 9-Hour Rainfall Submerges Houses in Makurdi, Victims Narrate Ordeal

Some victims of the flood disaster in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, on Monday, have narrated how a nine-hour rainfall submerged their houses, leaving many of them stranded.

Recall that the heavy downpour, which started early Monday till evening, displaced residents in Achusa, Wadata, Wurukum, Logo, Ankpa Quarters, North Bank and other flood-prone areas.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP, one of the victims in Logo community, Iorwuese Terlumun, said he discovered at midnight that the downpour had taken over his rented apartment.

"I only managed to remove my mattress, my books and some of my certificates were all dancing on the water," he said.

Another victim in Wurukum, behind the market, Sylvester Orya, said the flood submerged his compound.

"I started feeling cold like I am inside water before I know I was almost on top of water. The clothes I wore and slept in was completely sucked in the water. I thank God no life was lost," he said.

In an interview with our correspondent, the Information Officer of the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Tema Ager, confirmed the incident and said that water entered some residents' houses without submerging them, while some houses were submerged in Achusa.

"Unconfirmed report said a 10-year-old boy died, but we have yet to confirm. Water entered many houses due to the downpour on Monday. We had issued notices to residents staying in flood-prone areas to vacate those areas. We will assess the affected areas tomorrow," he stated.