Nigeria: Davido Gifts Lekki Street Boy N5 Million After Birth of Baby

29 September 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Bukola Ogunsina

Afrobeats superstar Davido has gifted content creator Dayo Keshiro, popularly known as Lekki Street Boy, N5 million following the birth of his child.

Keshiro shared the news online in a video showing him celebrating the financial gift and expressing his gratitude to the singer.

In the video, the excited content creator thanked Davido for the gesture and said the money came after he welcomed his baby.

The latest gift adds to a number of occasions in which Davido has publicly supported fans and other individuals with financial assistance.

Davido's Generous Gestures

Earlier this year, Davido reportedly gave the mother of TikTok chef Jaskaro N10 million after the chef visited the singer with his mother and prepared different dishes for him.

The singer has also previously responded to individuals who attracted his attention online with financial gifts.

In another instance, Davido promised a Ghanaian TikTok creator $5,000 after being impressed by his performance of his song 'With You', directing him to contact his aide, Deekay DMW, to receive the money.

The latest N5 million gesture comes as another example of the singer extending financial support to people within his wider fan and social media community.

Read the original article on Leadership.

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