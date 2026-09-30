Malawi: CDH Investment Bank Commits K8.5m Towards Ecama Annual Conference

CDH Investment Bank has supported the Economics Association of Malawi (ECAMA) with K8.5 million towards its Annual Economic Conference scheduled for 29 to 30 October 2026 in Mangochi.

This year's conference will be held under the theme "From Policy to Practice: Making Reforms Work."

Speaking during the cheque presentation on Monday in Lilongwe, CDH Bank's Account Relationship Manager for Corporate and Public Sector, Jennie Madinga, said the bank remains committed to helping businesses grow.

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"We believe our support towards the conference will help the association to grow and help both the public and private sector to brainstorm on how we can improve our nation on top of the already existing efforts," she said.

Madinga said the knowledge and strategies shared at the conference will enhance the economy and support the attainment of Malawi Vision 2063.

In her acceptance remarks, ECAMA Executive Director Dr Esmie Kanyumbu hailed the bank for its timely support towards the Annual Economic Conference.

The platform brings together multiple stakeholders, including government, the private sector, academia and frontline stakeholders, to discuss issues of national importance.

"The outcome of the conference will help on how we want the economy to forge ahead," she said.

Kanyumbu said the conference will focus on reforms and how to make them work, covering implementation, consistency and accountability as key elements needed for the economy to grow and develop.

She commended the government for taking seriously some of the issues that have previously been recommended by the association.