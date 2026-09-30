Africa: Canal+ Secures AFCON 2027 Qualifiers, Finals Broadcast Rights

CANAL+ has secured the rights to the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations PAMOJA 2027 qualifiers and tournament finals, with the competition to be broadcast on SuperSport across Sub-Saharan Africa.

The qualifying campaign features 48 nations drawn into 12 groups of four, competing across six matchdays for places at the 24-team finals. The first two match-days run through to 6 October, with the remaining qualifiers taking place in November and March 2027.

Nigeria's Super Eagles opened their Group L campaign with a 2-1 win over Madagascar in Uyo on Friday, with debutants George Ilenikhena and Moses Usor scoring.

The Super Eagles will next face Guinea-Bissau in Bissau at 5:00pm today in their second qualifying fixture.

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Chief Executive of CANAL+ Africa, David Mignot, said the agreement represents an important moment for African football audiences.

"We are thrilled to bring the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations PAMOJA 2027 Qualifiers and the tournament itself to SuperSport, giving football fans across the continent the opportunity to follow their national teams from the opening stages of qualification through to the biggest moments of the finals," said Mignot.

"What makes this agreement particularly exciting is the journey. It starts now, with the qualifiers, and builds towards an historic AFCON in East Africa next year. Fans will be able to follow that story unfold on SuperSport, from the battles for qualification to the drama of the finals.

"For us, this is about much more than broadcasting matches. It is about bringing African football closer to African audiences and ensuring that fans can experience the stories, rivalries, national pride, and unforgettable moments that make the game so special."

Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda will jointly host AFCON PAMOJA 2027 from 19 June to 17 July 2027.

The 24-team tournament will be the first AFCON jointly hosted by three nations and marks the competition's return to East Africa for the first time since Ethiopia staged it in 1976.

The agreement also extends CANAL+'s coverage in French-speaking Sub-Saharan Africa, with the qualifiers to be broadcast in French across more than 20 countries. The AFCON PAMOJA 2027 finals will also be available across the continent from entry-level packages.

The deal gives SuperSport coverage of the full journey from qualification to the 2027 AFCON finals, while strengthening CANAL+'s portfolio of African and international sports rights.

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The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations PAMOJA 2027 Qualifiers are live on SuperSport across Sub-Saharan Africa, with the tournament finals scheduled for 19 June to 17 July 2027.