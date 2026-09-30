Rwanda: Kanombe Gets New Wellness Hub As Fitnesspoint Opens Fourth Branch

FitnessPoint is taking its fitness and wellness offering to Kanombe, where it will open its fourth Kigali branch on October 3 and 4, giving residents a new space to work out and achieve their lifestyle goals.

The upcoming outlet is located next to USMT from KIM University in Kanombe, a place that is expected to become Kigali's source of fitness, according to branch manager Timothy Maraka.

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The new branch, which joins the existing outlets in Kimihurura, Remera and Gacuriro, will offer a huge space to fitness seekers. The facility measures 820 square metres across different floors and can accommodate around 100-120 people at one time for a comfortable experience.

"Whenever we, at FitnessPoint, open a new location, we always look to continue building our gym as a safe space for recovery, therapy and joy. A place where our relationship with you doesn't end with the payment for a subscription, but where you continue to receive follow-up from us as we track your progress towards your goals," Maraka said.

Personalised support beyond the gym

A unique factor with the Kanombe branch will be the first-person interaction with clients, where the team will first get to learn about the client and figure out how he or she should be helped. Even those without personal trainers will be offered guidance in a bid to make them feel cared for and valued at the facility.

"In most cases, people join gyms to reduce or gain weight depending on their target, but there are a number of those who need to adopt a fitness lifestyle to combat a certain addiction. With the knowledge and background of our trainers, we want to provide quality services while also making this a comfortable place for such people," he said.

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Launch comes with membership offers

The opening days will be free to anyone willing to join. During the two-day launch period, one can also get a one-month membership at a discounted price.

There are other membership offers, where if you pay for a subscription for a whole year, you get an additional six months free.

By referring a member who takes a whole-year membership, the person making the referral earns one free month.

The last membership offer is specifically for students with a special offer for a three-month membership.