Liberia: LDEA Officers, Nigerian Sentenced to 20 Years for Drug Crimes

Two officers of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) and a Nigerian national have each been sentenced to 20 years in prison following their conviction on multiple drug-related and other criminal charges in connection with the handling of cocaine seized at Roberts International Airport (RIA).

The defendants -- LDEA officers Joe Logan and Lovette Flowers, and Nigerian national Tony Obi -- were convicted by the 13th Judicial Circuit Court in Kakata, Margibi County, after a trial that attracted considerable public attention because of the involvement of law-enforcement personnel and allegations surrounding the handling of seized narcotics.

Following their conviction, the court imposed a 20-year prison sentence on each of the three defendants.

Obi, who is a Nigerian national, is expected to be deported to Nigeria after serving his 20-year sentence in Liberia, in accordance with the court's disposition of his case.

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The three convicts were placed under heavy security and escorted from the courthouse following the court's decision, bringing a major phase of the closely watched criminal proceedings to a conclusion.

The case originated from the seizure of approximately 3.355 kilograms of cocaine at Roberts International Airport in July 2025, an incident that initially resulted in the arrest and prosecution of Quita Dolo Kosso.

Kosso subsequently pleaded guilty to the charges against her and was sentenced to five years in prison.

However, the investigation did not end with Kosso's conviction.

Authorities subsequently expanded the investigation after allegations emerged concerning the handling of the seized cocaine and the conduct of LDEA personnel connected to the case.

The expanded investigation ultimately brought Logan, Flowers and Obi before the 13th Judicial Circuit Court, where they faced multiple criminal charges arising from the alleged activities surrounding the cocaine seizure.

The charges included unlicensed possession and importation of controlled substances, illicit trafficking, criminal facilitation, forgery, theft of property, misapplication of entrusted property, sale and distribution of controlled drugs, and criminal conspiracy.

The prosecution's case against the defendants therefore extended beyond the alleged possession and trafficking of narcotics, encompassing accusations involving the handling of property and alleged criminal conduct connected to the seized cocaine.

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The involvement of serving LDEA personnel made the proceedings particularly significant, as the case raised questions about the conduct of officials entrusted with enforcing Liberia's laws against drug trafficking and protecting seized narcotics as evidence.

The proceedings also attracted heightened public interest following allegations of evidence tampering and interference with jurors during the trial.

Those allegations added another layer to a case that had already generated widespread attention because of the quantity of cocaine seized and the subsequent investigation into the conduct of law-enforcement personnel involved in the matter.

The conviction and sentencing of the three defendants now represent the latest development in a case that began with the discovery of the cocaine shipment at Liberia's main international airport.

The court's 20-year sentences were handed down after the defendants were found guilty on the multiple charges brought against them.

The sentences also distinguish the outcome of the expanded prosecution from the earlier case involving Kosso, who received a five-year prison term after entering a guilty plea.

With the latest convictions, the case has resulted in prison sentences for individuals linked to different stages of the alleged drug-trafficking operation and the subsequent handling of the seized narcotics.

Obi's case carries an additional consequence because of his nationality. After completing his prison term in Liberia, he is expected to be deported to Nigeria, according to the court's disposition.

The defendants were escorted under heavy security as they left the 23rd Judicial Circuit Court following the court's decision.