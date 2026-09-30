Liberia: Lofian Town Gives 150 Acres for University-Agriculture Partnership

Residents of a community in Lofa County that suffered heavy losses during the country's civil wars have donated 150 acres of land for an education and agriculture project they hope will create opportunities for future generations.

The land in Wozi Town, Zeayeama Clan, Zorzor District, Lofa County, has been provided for a partnership involving the community, the Change Agent Network (CAN)/Opportunity Network through CAN-U, and Lofa County University.

The proposed agricultural project is intended to support the university's financial sustainability while providing practical training for students and creating jobs and other economic opportunities for local residents.

The property has been surveyed as part of the process of formalising the arrangement, according to people involved in the initiative.

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For Wozi, however, the project carries significance beyond agriculture or higher education.

The community was affected by Liberia's civil wars, which killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced much of the country's population.

A community marked by war

An account reportedly inscribed on a mass grave in Wozi says 236 people were killed in the town on 19 April 1994 during Liberia's civil war.

Local accounts attribute the killings to the Lofa Defense Force and say they took place at about 14:00.

However, the precise circumstances of the killings, the number of victims and responsibility for the massacre require confirmation through independent historical records and official documentation.

The account on the memorial and oral histories nevertheless remain an important part of how residents understand the community's past.

Daniel W. Sopo, Wozi's Monrovia and diaspora chief, told the Daily Observer that the killings had a lasting effect on the community.

"That massacre really threw this town backward."

Mr Sopo said many elders and young people were among those killed, reducing the community's pool of teachers, professionals, leaders and other people who could have contributed to its development.

Three decades after the reported massacre, residents say they want to invest in education and economic activity as part of rebuilding the community.

From seven acres to a wider education project

The current initiative is linked to an education project that CAN founder Eric Wowo says began after his return to Liberia.

Mr Wowoh said he was born in Fissebu, Lofa County, but left the country with his family during the civil war.

When he returned in 2013, he said, he was struck by the conditions in his home area and decided to make education a central part of his contribution to the region.

Community leaders in Fissebu subsequently provided about seven acres for an educational project, according to Mr Wowo.

The initiative developed into the CAN Leadership Academy and later CAN University.

Mr Wowoh estimated that about $400,000 was invested in the original facilities. The figure was provided during an interview and has not been independently audited.

He also said student enrollment subsequently increased from about 120 students to nearly 500 over a period of three to four months following the institution's transition.

John Lake, Human Resources Director of Lofa County University and a former vice-president of CAN University, said the institution was accredited at associate-degree level in 2021 and later received authorisation to offer bachelor's-level programmes.

It subsequently became part of the development of Lofa County University, according to Mr Lake.

Why agriculture?

The 150-acre project is being presented as more than a conventional farm.

Mr. Lake said agriculture was identified as one of the pillars of the institution's five-year sustainability strategy.

He said CAN University had faced difficulties generating sufficient income from tuition fees to meet operational costs, including maintaining staff.

"Agriculture was one of those" areas identified as a potential source of sustainable income, he said.

The proposed farm is therefore expected to serve two functions.

First, it could generate revenue to help support university operations.

Second, it could provide a practical training site for students studying agriculture and related disciplines.

The project's supporters say they want to move beyond subsistence farming towards a commercially oriented agricultural operation capable of attracting government and private-sector investment.

For students, the farm could provide practical experience alongside classroom instruction.

Supporters also argue that such training could encourage young Liberians to view agriculture as a profession and business rather than only as subsistence activity.

But achieving those goals will require capital, equipment, technical expertise and sustained management.

Education at the center of the agreement

For Wozi residents, the educational component is one of the most important parts of the agreement.

Community representatives said 15 young people from Wozi are expected to receive university opportunities every four years. The arrangement is intended to benefit successive groups of young people rather than a single cohort. Mr. Sopo said the community agreed to provide the land because it regarded education as an investment in its future.

"Educating our youth... and getting a university degree, that will really help this town in terms of human resources." The agreement also includes proposed improvements to Wozi's existing elementary school.

According to the people involved, these include a library, books, improvements to school facilities, a toilet, a hand pump and improvements to the town chief's office. There is also a proposal to expand the school towards junior-high level, with the possibility of eventually developing senior-high education if student numbers and resources permit.

Some of those commitments remain dependent on funding, coordination with education authorities and the ability of the partners to implement them.

The community also expects the agricultural project to create employment. Mr. Sopo said residents would receive first consideration for jobs connected to the project where qualified local workers are available.

Potential positions could include agricultural labourers, construction workers, mechanics, plumbers and machine operators. However, suitably qualified workers may be recruited from outside the community if the necessary skills cannot be found locally.

Mr. Lake said the project's ambitions also include improving access roads and attracting additional investors and development partners. Better roads could benefit not only Wozi but neighbouring communities by reducing transportation difficulties and improving access to markets.

Those benefits, however, remain prospective. The project must first secure the resources needed to develop the land into a functioning agricultural operation. The donation of 150 acres also highlights the importance of land governance in rural Liberia.

Mr. Lake said the community wanted the arrangement formally documented because it had previously provided land for projects that did not produce the expected benefits.

According to those involved, the land is intended specifically for agricultural and educational purposes and is not to be sold for private profit.

The community is also understood to have retained provisions allowing the arrangement to be reviewed after a specified period.

Mr. Sopo described the agreement as a 20-year arrangement subject to review, while other people interviewed gave somewhat different descriptions of its terms.

Clear provisions on ownership, land-use rights, responsibilities, duration, benefits, succession and dispute resolution could help protect both the community and the university if leadership changes in the future.

For families affected by Liberia's wars, development cannot substitute for accountability or justice.

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But Mr. Wowo argues that education and economic opportunity can help address some of the conditions that allowed conflict to take root.

Liberia's civil wars were marked by widespread killings, displacement and human-rights violations.

The country's Truth and Reconciliation Commission documented extensive abuses committed during the conflicts.

Mr Wowoh said he viewed his work as a responsibility to his community rather than simply an act of charity.

He also referred to the widely cited estimate that more than 250,000 people died during Liberia's civil wars.

For Mr. Lake, the agricultural and education project could provide opportunities for young people from families who lost parents during the conflict.

The partners also described education-support initiatives for disadvantaged children, although the scale, financing and long-term sustainability of those programmes have not been independently verified.

The agreement now moves from promises to implementation.

For Wozi residents, providing the land represents a significant commitment.

They will expect the university and its partners to fulfil the educational, agricultural and community-development commitments associated with the arrangement.

The partners, meanwhile, will have to demonstrate that the land is being used for its stated purpose and that the expected benefits reach the community.

The land survey is therefore an important practical step, but it is only the beginning.

The larger challenge will be turning 150 acres of land into a functioning agricultural operation while delivering scholarships, school improvements, employment and other promised benefits.

Mr. Sopo said residents were prepared to work with CAN and Lofa County University but wanted the agreement respected.

"We just hope that both parties can live by this agreement, and we see good things coming from it."