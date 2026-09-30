Africa: Ipinge Earns Africa a Grade After Africa Netball Cup Officiating Stint

Namibian netball umpire Aaron Ipinge returned from the recently concluded Africa Netball Cup in Nairobi, Kenya, with valuable international experience and a major milestone after earning his Africa A umpiring grade.

Ipinge was among the officials selected to officiate at the continental tournament, which featured both the women's and men's competitions.

He officiated five matches in the men's section, including South Africa's games against Uganda, Kenya and Malawi. He also officiated the bronze medal match between Uganda and Kenya and served as reserve umpire for the final, gaining exposure to the pace, physicality, and intensity of men's netball.

Ipinge has been involved in netball for about five to six years. He began as a player before developing an interest in officiating two to three years ago. He subsequently attended umpiring courses and progressed through the grading system, moving from bronze to silver and eventually gold.

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"Being exposed to the men's competition, the intensity and the flair were a very good experience. The speed and skills are really testing an umpire's intelligence," Ipinge said.

He said men's netball presents a different challenge because of the game's speed and physical nature.

"Men's netball is not the same as the ladies'. They are fast, very fast. The skills and everything are really testing the umpires' intelligence," he said.

Ipinge officiated five matches during the tournament, explaining that the limited number of games largely stemmed from the number of umpires selected and the organisers' efforts to give officials opportunities to be assessed and gain experience.

"There was a lot of learning," he said. According to Ipinge, one of the biggest challenges facing umpires in high-pressure matches is maintaining concentration and positioning as the intensity increases.

"As the games get too physical or intense, everything just changes. You are going to miss some things and penalise some where you are not supposed to," he said.

He believes remaining composed, maintaining good positioning and consistently applying the required protocols are essential to effective officiating.

Ipinge also believes Africa needs to provide umpires with greater exposure if the continent is to improve its officiating standards.

"We need more exposure. That means more tournaments need to be happening," he said. He called for officials to be consistently assessed at different competitions, including regional, senior and age-group tournaments, so that their progress can be monitored and areas requiring improvement identified.

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"Umpires must be assessed at every tournament. That is the only way we can grow their level of umpiring and skills," he said.

The Nairobi tournament also proved significant for Ipinge personally. He arrived holding an Africa B grade but was assessed for the Africa A grade through a written examination, practical assessment and fitness evaluation.

"I passed and I got my Africa A grade," he said. His next goal is to stay consistent and earn more opportunities to officiate at international tournaments.

"The more I keep the consistency, the more I get to improve on whatever areas of improvement I need to work on, and the more I get invited again for international levels," Ipinge said.

He described the Africa Netball Cup as a valuable experience, particularly because Namibia has limited opportunities to officiate men's netball at this level.

"Overall, it was a very good tournament and a very, very good experience, especially for the men's category. In Namibia, we don't really have such contests," he said.