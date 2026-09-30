Namibia: Ekuija Monjama Eye Okamatapati League Title

Ekuija Monjama Football Club is targeting the Clemens Rukatero Vihajo Okamatapati Soccer League title, with three matches remaining in a tight campaign.

The club is second in the table with 36 points from 15 matches, two points behind leaders Okamatapati Combined School (CS), who have 38 points from 14 games.

Ekuija Monjama strengthened its title challenge over the weekend, recording two victories. The side defeated Tololo FC 5-3 on Saturday, then secured another win against Omurari wa Coblenz FC on Sunday.

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Team manager Janee Djemba-Djemba Tumuna told New Era Sport yesterday that the club is determined to remain in contention until the final whistle of the season.

"We are in the race for the league title, and we will fight until the last game. Of course, the aim is to win. Our players and technical staff are all intact for this mission," he said.

Tumuna said preparations would continue without placing unnecessary pressure on the players, who understand the importance of the remaining fixtures.

"We don't want to give our players too much pressure, but we will reinforce our training schedules and motivate them better," he said.

He added that the atmosphere in the camp remains positive, with the players eager to make history by securing the club's first league championship.

Ekuija Monjama will face Youngsters Stars and leaders Okamatapati CS this weekend before concluding its campaign against Scorpions FC.

"It won't be easy going forward, but our aim is to win the remaining matches. We have the capabilities to excel, and I trust my boys," Tumuna said.

The manager also appealed to the club's supporters to keep backing the team despite its relatively small following in Okamatapati.

"We are one of the teams with a small support base here in Okamatapati. Nevertheless, those behind us must keep believing. We can turn the table around, and we really appreciate your support throughout the season," he said.

Tumuna, however, raised concerns about refereeing standards, claiming that his team had dropped points following decisions he considered questionable.

He also appealed for assistance with football boots, saying the club comprises mostly young unemployed players, some of whom struggle to afford basic equipment.

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"Some are playing barefoot, and that is not good at all. We are asking good Samaritans, individuals and businesses in the community to come on board and assist us," he said.

Ombwa United are third with 27 points from 13 matches, while Benoni occupy the bottom position with four points from 13 games.

The relegation battle involves Scorpions FC and Tololo FC, eighth and ninth respectively, with 10 and seven points.

Established in 2023, Ekuija Monjama was formed to provide young people in Okamatapati and surrounding areas with an opportunity to participate in sport and stay away from unwanted activities.

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