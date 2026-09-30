Namibia: Mupenda Caps World Cup Qualification With Varsity Netball Triumph

Just a day after returning to South Africa from Kenya, where she helped Namibia qualify for the 2027 Netball World Cup and was named best defender at the Africa Netball Cup, Namibian international Cornelia Mupenda has added another major achievement to her impressive run of success.

Mupenda, who captains the University of Johannesburg (UJ), led her side to the 2026 Varsity Netball Championship title after a commanding 56-44 victory over North-West University in the final.

The triumph capped a remarkable few days for the Desert Jewels star, who had just helped Namibia secure qualification for the 2027 Netball World Cup in Nairobi before returning to South Africa to complete her Varsity Netball campaign with UJ.

Reflecting on her Best Defender award, Mupenda said the recognition was particularly meaningful because of the challenges she faced during the tournament.

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"Winning Best Defender means a lot to me, especially because this tournament was not easy for me personally. I had to push through some difficult moments, so receiving this award feels like a reminder that God gives me strength even when I feel like I have nothing left," she said.

Mupenda credited her coaches, teammates, family and friends for their support, saying the individual accolade represented the contribution of everyone who had played a role in her journey.

Her defensive consistency against some of Africa's leading attackers, she said, came down to preparation, mental strength, patience and discipline.

"For me, it was trusting my preparation, staying mentally strong and taking every game one moment at a time. As a defender, you have to be patient and trust your instincts," she said.

"My coaches have taught me so much over the years, and I've learned to stay disciplined and composed even when things aren't going my way," Mupenda said.

She also highlighted the role of her faith in helping her perform under pressure.

"I always pray and remind myself that God has given me the ability to be on that court, and I just have to give my best with what He has given me," Mupenda said.

The World Cup qualification has added further significance to what has already been a memorable period in her career. Namibia's return to the global stage in 2027 will give Mupenda another opportunity to represent her country at the highest level.

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"Wearing the Namibian jersey is one of the greatest honours of my career and knowing that we will get another opportunity to represent our country on the biggest stage motivates me so much," she said.

Mupenda said her focus is now on continuing to improve, staying healthy and helping the Desert Jewels build on their historic qualification.

"I hope we continue to grow as a team, believe in ourselves and show the world what Namibian netball is capable of," she said.

Away from the national team, Mupenda's Varsity Netball title also brought a fitting conclusion to her UJ journey.

"Winning Varsity Netball has been such a special way to celebrate my journey with UJ. It has been years of sacrifice, growth, challenges, friendships and so many unforgettable memories," she said.

"UJ has been a huge part of my life and career and ending my Varsity Netball journey with a win is something I will always be grateful for."

For Mupenda, the achievement represents far more than another medal. She reflected on a journey that began with a young Namibian girl dreaming of playing netball at the highest level.

"I'm incredibly grateful to my family and friends for standing by me, and to every coach who believed in me, challenged me and helped shape me into the player and person I am today," she said.

"This journey has been bigger than just netball, and I'll carry these memories with me forever."

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