Namibia/Comoros: Warriors Fall to Comoros Again

The Brave Warriors suffered a 1-0 defeat to Comoros in the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Pamoja 2027 qualifiers at the Stade Omnisports De Malouzini in Comoros yesterday.

The two sides went into the halftime break level at 0-0, with Namibia unable to find a breakthrough against the hosts.

Comoros returned from the break with greater attacking intent and eventually found the decisive goal through a long-range effort to hand Namibia a defeat in the qualifiers.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The result also saw Comoros end a 10-match run without a victory, with their previous win having come against Namibia in November last year. The islanders have now recorded back-to-back victories over the Brave Warriors.

Speaking after the match, Brave Warriors head coach Collin Benjamin congratulated Comoros on their victory while acknowledging the difficulties his side faced in the opening half.

"They could easily move the ball around, we couldn't really have a grip on them defensively, but I think in the second half we had a few chances," he said.

Benjamin said it was unfortunate that Namibia could not make use of the opportunities created after the break, as the Brave Warriors searched for an equaliser.

The coach said the team will now return to the drawing board as they prepare for the next stage of their qualification campaign.

The Brave Warriors are competing in Group G alongside Comoros, Cameroon and Congo in the race for qualification for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Namibia will be hoping to return to winning ways in November as the Brave Warriors continue their campaign for a place at the continental tournament.