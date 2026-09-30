The Office of the National Chairman (ONC) has stepped up monitoring of government education programmes in Luweero District, assessing service delivery, school management and the use of public resources in three schools while identifying infrastructure needs that require further attention.

The monitoring exercise, conducted on September 28 and 29, 2026, covered Luteete Senior Secondary School, Bukolwa R/C Primary School and Kiwumpa C/U Primary School. The exercise was led by Mawejje Nsonzi Peter, ONC Coordinator for Luweero, and focused on the implementation of Universal Secondary Education (USE) and Universal Primary Education (UPE) programmes.

The team assessed learner and staff attendance, utilisation of government funds, academic performance, school management and the general welfare and learning conditions of pupils and teachers. The exercise also provided school administrators with an opportunity to highlight challenges affecting service delivery.

At Luteete Senior Secondary School in Luteete Village, Kyampisi Parish, Bamunanika Sub County, the monitoring team found the school operating and providing secondary education services to the community. The school, headed by Mr Lubega, reported 1,620 learners under the USE programme and had 47 teaching staff and two non teaching staff present.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The school administration said additional infrastructure would help improve the quality of teaching and learning. It requested government support to construct a main hall, library, computer laboratory and science laboratory.

The monitoring team also visited Bukolwa R/C Primary School in Gwafu Village, Bukolwa Parish, Wobulenzi Town Council. The school, headed by Mr Ntaganda, reported 675 learners under UPE and had 10 staff members present during the exercise.

While the school continues to provide primary education to the community, its administration identified renovation of school buildings as one of its major needs. The request was presented as part of efforts to improve the learning environment for pupils and teachers.

At Kiwumpa C/U Primary School in Kiwumpa Village, Kigombe Parish, Luweero Sub County, the monitoring team found the institution operational and serving the local community. The school, headed by Ms Lubandi Christine, reported 255 UPE learners and had nine teachers present.

The assessment at Kiwumpa also covered academic performance, management practices, attendance and the welfare of learners and staff. School administrators requested government support to renovate existing infrastructure, which they said would improve the learning and working environment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Uganda Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As part of the verification process, however, the monitoring team recorded differences between reported enrolment and the number of learners found at the schools on the days of the visits. At Luteete, 1,001 learners were found on the premises against the reported 1,620, while Bukolwa had 587 learners present against a reported enrolment of 675.

At Kiwumpa, 224 learners were found at school compared with the reported enrolment of 255. The monitoring team recommended that the differences be verified using attendance registers and enrolment records rather than drawing immediate conclusions from the headcounts.

The exercise also placed emphasis on accountability for government resources. School administrations were advised to ensure that public funds are used for their intended purposes, properly accounted for and supported by relevant records.

The findings come at a time when schools across the district continue to balance increasing demand for education with infrastructure and resource constraints.

The requests raised by the three schools indicate that improving facilities remains an important part of strengthening the delivery of government education programmes.

The ONC monitoring exercise is therefore expected to provide a basis for continued follow up on learner attendance, staffing, financial accountability, infrastructure and overall service delivery, with the ultimate focus remaining on ensuring that government education programmes reach the intended beneficiaries.