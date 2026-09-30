Kenya: Fake - Kenya's National Exams Body Dismisses 2026 Ad for 230,000 Jobs

Fake: Kenya's national exams body dismisses 2026 ad for 230,000 jobs

IN SHORT: A Facebook job advert claims the Kenya National Examinations Council is hiring 230,000 professionals for the 2026 national exams and assessments. But the council has dismissed the advert as fake.

A job advert circulating on Facebook claims that the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) is recruiting 230,000 professionals to help administer the country's 2026 national examinations and assessments.

The council administers national examinations and assessments in Kenya.

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The advert targets teachers registered with Kenya's Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and other education professionals. It lists positions including centre managers, supervisors, invigilators, assessors and examiners.

An accompanying graphic says applications should be submitted through CP2, KNEC's online system for managing professionals contracted to work on national examinations and attributes the notice to the council's chief executive officer.

In 2026, KNEC is scheduled to administer several national examinations and assessments, including the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE). The main examination period runs from October to November.

The job ad has also been posted here and here. But is it genuine? We checked.

Fake job ad

We found no such notice on the council's careers page. The page lists other 2026 opportunities, including recruitment of assessors, but nothing about hiring 230,000 professionals.

Such a large number would also have likely been reported by the local media. But we found no evidence of this either.

The ad also gives a deadline of 30 September 2025 - a year ago.

On 28 September 2026, the council, through its Facebook and X accounts, dismissed the job advert, stamping it "FAKE."

"KAA CHONJO! Beware of fake news, misleading information and fraudulent advertisements. Do not fall prey to fraudsters," it wrote.

"Kaa chonjo" is Kiswahili for "stay alert". The advert is fake.