Kenya: No, Kenya's Ex-Attorney General Didn't Accuse Nairobi Senator of Being President's Agent

No, Kenya's ex-attorney general didn't accuse Nairobi senator of being president's agent

IN SHORT: According to a graphic circulating on Facebook, former attorney general Justin Muturi said Edwin Sifuna was a mole for president William Ruto because he refused to work with opposition leaders. But Muturi dismissed the statement as fabricated.

A graphic circulating on Facebook claims that former Kenyan attorney general and current Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi criticised Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna for refusing to work with other opposition leaders under a "united opposition" coalition banner.

The graphic, dated 24 September 2026, bears a photo of Muturi. It reads: "Sifuna, kuwa na mkutano mkubwa wa watu kusikufanye ufikirie huwezi kufanya kazi na watu wengine katika United Opposition. Kiongozi yeyote atakataa kufanya kazi na viongozi wa Upinzani ni agent ya Kasongo."

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This translates as: "Sifuna, having a large meeting of people should not make you think you cannot work with other people in the United Opposition. Any leader who refuses to work with opposition leaders is an agent of Kasongo."

"Kasongo" is a nickname given to president William Ruto by his critics. Kenya's opposition leaders are attempting to present a united challenge to his re-election bid in the August 2027 general elections.

The claim comes amid political manoeuvring among opposition leaders ahead of the election.

Sifuna is a leading figure in the Linda Mwananchi opposition movement and has said he wants to challenge Ruto. On 13 September 2026, Sifuna said people across the country were encouraging him to seek a bigger political role and called on opposition leaders, including former vice presidents Kalonzo Musyoka and Rigathi Gachagua, to work together.

Sifuna's political aspirations have also prompted reports about a new party and a presidential bid. His allies have said he will be on the ballot in 2027, although the political vehicle and coalition arrangements were still taking shape in September 2026.

Muturi leads the Democratic Party and is part of the "united opposition" coalition, which is working towards presenting a single candidate to challenge Ruto. Muturi has expressed interest in the presidential ticket, while saying he would support Musyoka if he does not secure it.

This graphic has also been published here, here and here. But did Muturi really say this? We checked.

Fake graphic

Searches of reputable Kenyan news outlets and Muturi's official communication channels found no credible record of him making the alleged remarks.

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On 24 September, Muturi dismissed the graphic as fabricated on his official verified Facebook page.

"FAKE NEWS. The statement circulating in this graphic is fabricated and should be disregarded immediately. Political propaganda will not substitute for facts," he wrote.

"Do not be misled by fake quotes manufactured to create division within the opposition. Let political arguments be made openly, honestly and on the basis of facts, not forged statements. DISREGARD. DO NOT SHARE."

The graphic is fake.