Malawi: K4.6bn Gauze Lawsuit - Maaz Batatawala Accused of Sinking Major Malawi Govt Deal

A Malawian medical supply company has launched an explosive multi-million-dollar legal battle against a Dubai-based businessman, accusing him of sabotaging a lucrative government contract after gauze meant for hospitals allegedly turned stale and unusable.

SMI Health Care Limited has dragged Maaz Karim Batatawala and his Dubai company, TNA Knight FZ-LLC, before the High Court of Malawi, seeking a staggering $2.5 million in compensation over what it claims was a catastrophic sourcing arrangement gone horribly wrong.

The bombshell case, now before Justice Chifundo Kachale in the Commercial Division of the High Court in Blantyre, centres on a collapsed deal to supply medical gauze that SMI alleges ultimately cost the company its entire relationship with the Central Medical Stores Trust (CMST), Malawi's central medical supplier.

According to court documents, SMI had secured an indefinite quantity contract with CMST back in 2021 to supply medical goods, including a batch order for 80,000 pieces of absorbent medical gauze. In 2022, the company says it struck an oral agreement with Batatawala, under which he would source and supply the gauze, pre-financing the deal in exchange for an agreed commission.

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But SMI alleges that at the time, business entities normally used by Batatawala and his father had been barred from public procurement in Malawi -- forcing him, the company claims, to instead route the deal through his Dubai-based company TNA Knight.

Things quickly began to unravel. SMI alleges the defendants failed to pay the manufacturer for the first order, forcing the company to step in and personally pay the Malawi kwacha equivalent of $30,000 in August 2022 just to release the first batch of 5,520 pieces of gauze for delivery to CMST.

Further advance payments were reportedly made to keep the arrangement afloat, but SMI claims payment to the manufacturer was inexplicably delayed for over a year after the gauze had already been manufactured -- with devastating consequences.

A second batch of 9,864 pieces was eventually delivered, but SMI alleges the prolonged delay caused the medical gauze to deteriorate and become stale, rendering it unsuitable for medical use. CMST subsequently rejected the goods entirely and axed SMI's procurement contract altogether, with no further orders ever placed.

SMI's legal filing squarely blames Batatawala and TNA Knight for the disaster, citing failure to pre-finance as agreed, failure to make timely payments despite holding advance funds, supplying gauze unfit for medical use, and a broader lack of commercial diligence.

The financial fallout has been severe. SMI is demanding a refund of $93,880.10 in unused advance payments, alongside $320,279.64 in lost profits from the rejected and undelivered gauze.

But the real sting comes in SMI's estimate of future losses -- a staggering $2.5 million in lost business and profits stemming from the collapse of its CMST relationship.

On top of that, the company is pursuing K25,770,774.69 in special damages covering wasted freight, clearing charges, taxes, travel and accommodation expenses, plus 15 percent collection costs, general damages, compound interest and legal fees.

The explosive lawsuit is far from Batatawala and TNA Knight's only brush with controversy in Malawi.

The Dubai firm has already been embroiled in a separate dispute involving the supply of electrical materials under the Malawi Rural Electrification Programme (MAREP), linked to Kumakoka Trading Company -- a deal in which more than $590,000 was allegedly paid out with substantially fewer goods delivered in return.

Adding further intrigue, independent trade databases show TNA Knight FZ-LLC as a Dubai-based trading company with commercial ties to Malawi, while separate unverified claims suggest the company may be attracting scrutiny from UAE authorities over suspected illicit trading activity.

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It has also been alleged, though not independently confirmed, that Maaz Karim Batatawala has drawn the attention of international financial crime investigators at the Egmont Group over a reported high volume of large capital transfers into Dubai.

None of these wider claims have been independently verified, and the defendants have not yet filed a public response. They now have 28 days after being served to either settle the claim or mount a formal defence.

With two separate multi-million-dollar commercial disputes now swirling around Batatawala and his Dubai-based operation, questions are mounting over exactly how deep his business dealings in Malawi truly run -- and where the money trail ultimately leads.