Malawi: Muluzi's Age Argument Against Mutharika

There is a particular kind of political attack that requires no evidence, no policy critique, and no real engagement with an opponent's record, merely the passage of time itself. Atupele Muluzi has now deployed it twice against Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika, and it is worth asking whether it amounts to much of an argument at all.

Speaking to Zodiak on Tuesday evening, the UDF leader offered his latest assessment of the DPP leader and State President: "We respect Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika very much, but we have to accept that he has grown old."

It is a formulation that manages to sound both deferential and dismissive in the same breath, the political equivalent of "with all due respect", which is rarely followed by anything respectful.

Age, of course, is not nothing in politics. Stamina matters, as does the capacity to engage with a country's problems over a demanding term in office, and voters are entitled to weigh it when they choose who should lead them.

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But Muluzi's repeated invocation of Mutharika's age, without accompanying detail on what specifically about his leadership has failed, or what a younger alternative would concretely do differently, reads less like a substantive critique and more like a placeholder for one. It is the sort of line that sounds sharp in a soundbite and rather thin on reflection.

Muluzi did gesture toward substance elsewhere in the interview, linking Malawi's leadership troubles to allegations that some government officials have been exploiting the hardships facing ordinary citizens. That is a genuinely serious claim, and one that deserves to be made with specifics: which officials, what conduct, what evidence.

Left as a general allegation, it risks becoming just another item in the standard opposition repertoire, gestured at rather than pursued.

None of this is to say Mutharika is beyond criticism, or that Muluzi has no case to make against him. Malawi's economic difficulties are real, and an opposition leader positioning himself as an alternative is doing exactly what opposition leaders are supposed to do.

But "he has grown old" is doing an enormous amount of work for very little argument. If Muluzi wants Malawians to conclude that the country needs a different kind of leadership, he would do better to spell out precisely what Mutharika has got wrong and what he, Muluzi, would do instead, rather than simply pointing at the calendar and hoping voters draw the conclusion for him.