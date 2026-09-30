Malawi/Zimbabwe: Scorchers Coach Fazili Picks Us-Based Midfielder Spotted On Video Clips - 4 New Faces for Olympic Qualifiers Against Zimbabwe

Malawi's Women's National Football Team coach Lovemore Fazili has shaken up his squad ahead of a crucial Olympic qualifying clash with Zimbabwe, drafting in four fresh faces for the Scorchers as they prepare for next month's showdown with the Mighty Warriors.

Fazili unveiled his provisional squad for the 2028 Olympic qualifiers at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, with United States-based midfielder Asante Khemsia among the standout new additions, alongside Rumphi Sisters goalkeeper Jane Nyirenda and Ascent Soccer Academy duo Miyamiko Mkandawire and Talandira Chinyanvula.

MDF Leonesss defender Patricia Nyirenda has also returned to the Scorchers squad after being sidelined for two consecutive years through injury. Nyirenda, who played a part in the side that won the Cosafa Championship back in 2023, last featured for the Scorchers during their semi-final defeat to Zambia in 2024.

The squad also includes Nyirenda's sister Temwa, alongside Rose Kabzere, Faith Chimzimu and Chimwemwe Madise, all of whom have earned provisional call-ups for the crucial qualifiers.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

But there was disappointment for Morocco-based forward Sabina Thom, who has been ruled out entirely due to injury.

Speaking after unveiling the squad, Fazili revealed exactly why he had taken a gamble on the US-based midfielder, despite her never previously featuring for the national side.

"We had several video clips for her and were impressed. The other local players have also performed well and deserve to be in the squad," Fazili explained.

Fazili has largely kept faith with the bulk of the squad that made history by winning silver at the 2026 CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) finals in Morocco, with captain Tabitha Chawanje once again expected to lead the side.

The Scorchers will host Zimbabwe in the first-leg qualifier at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on October 9, before travelling to Zimbabwe for the crucial second-leg clash four days later.

It will mark the first home match for the Scorchers in over a year since finishing runners-up at the Wafcon finals, and comes after Malawi previously saw off Angola 2-0 in an earlier round of Wafcon qualifiers.