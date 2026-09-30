Ethiopian Federal Forces Reportedly Advance Deep Into Tigray Toward Mekelle

Mekelle, Ethiopia — Ethiopian federal forces have reportedly advanced more than 150 kilometres into the Tigray region and are moving closer to Mekelle, according to sources cited by Al Jazeera, amid renewed fighting in northern Ethiopia.

The reported advance was confirmed by sources linked to Ethiopia's federal government and several people familiar with military movements in the area, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the sources, federal troops have retaken the towns of Mekoni, Wajena and Adi Gudom, which are reportedly about 39 kilometres from Mekelle, the regional capital.

If confirmed, the reported capture of the three towns would represent a significant advance by federal forces and bring them considerably closer to Mekelle, potentially altering the military situation in the region.

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The reported movement comes after several days of heavy clashes in Tigray and neighbouring areas. The renewed fighting has raised concerns that the conflict could expand further and increase risks to civilians and regional stability.

Sources cited by Al Jazeera said federal troops had moved more than 150 kilometres into Tigray during the latest military operations, highlighting the depth of the reported advance.

Mekelle remains the political and administrative centre of Tigray and holds major strategic importance for both sides. Any further federal advance towards the city could significantly affect the balance of the conflict.

The latest developments mark a renewed escalation between Ethiopia's federal forces and Tigrayan forces, following years of conflict and a peace agreement that ended the previous Tigray war in 2022.

The reports could not be independently verified, and details of the fighting and territorial changes remain difficult to establish because of restrictions on access to conflict areas.