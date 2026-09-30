Somalia Finance Ministry Concludes Consultations On 2027 National Budget

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Deputy Minister of Finance, Abdifatah Elmi Hange, has concluded an annual public consultation meeting on the government's proposed 2027 national budget.

The two-day meeting in Mogadishu brought together participants from different sections of society to review the proposed framework for next year's budget and provide recommendations on spending priorities.

The consultations formed part of the government's preparations for the 2027 national budget, with officials seeking public input on key priorities and the allocation of state resources.

The Finance Ministry said views and recommendations raised during the meeting would be considered as the budget is further developed ahead of its presentation for approval.

The consultations are part of the government's efforts to incorporate public perspectives into the national budgeting process and align planned spending with the country's priorities for the coming year.