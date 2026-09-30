Africa: Somali Senate Secretary-General Attends African Parliamentary Officials' Meeting in South Africa

Midrand, South Africa — Somalia's Senate Secretary-General, Abdinasir Ibrahim Guled, has attended the seventh annual conference of the Association of Secretaries-General of African Parliaments, which opened in Midrand, South Africa, at the Pan-African Parliament.

The two-day meeting is focused on modernising parliamentary institutions and strengthening their ability to respond to changing administrative and leadership demands.

This year's conference is being held under the theme: "Strengthening Parliamentary Action for the Effective Implementation of African Union Treaties and the Priorities of Agenda 2063."

The conference was officially opened by Pan-African Parliament President Fateh Boutbig, who said parliamentary administrations play a central role in maintaining effective and sustainable democratic institutions.

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Boutbig also highlighted the importance of institutional cooperation among African parliaments, particularly through networks connecting their secretaries-general and senior parliamentary officials.

Guled's participation is part of efforts to strengthen institutional ties, cooperation and the exchange of experience between Somalia's Federal Parliament and legislative bodies across Africa.

Discussions are also examining ways to improve parliamentary administration, modernise working procedures and strengthen the capacity of parliamentary institutions to implement continental agreements and priorities.

The conference brings together senior parliamentary officials from across Africa to discuss administrative reforms and practical approaches to improving the effectiveness of legislative institutions.