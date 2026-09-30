Somalia: Statement By Unicef Representative in Somalia Sandra Lattouf, On the Impact of the Recent Outbreak of Violence On Children in Baidoa, Somalia

press release

Mogadishu — UNICEF is deeply concerned by reports that children have been killed and injured in recent clashes in Baidoa, South West State of Somalia. Reports also indicate that a health facility has been damaged.

Children are once again bearing the heaviest burden of violence. Insecurity is putting children's lives at risk and limiting their access to health care and other essential services at a time when many families are already facing displacement, food insecurity and high levels of child malnutrition.

UNICEF calls on all parties to protect children from harm, ensure the protection of schools, and health facilities, and allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access.

Every child has the right to be safe, protected from violence, and able to access the services they need to survive and thrive.

Children must be protected at all times.