Uganda: Kobs Cross Border for Battle Against KCB Rugby

Uganda's 13-time rugby champions, KCB KOBs, will cross the border into Kenya on October 3, 2026, for a cross-border showdown against KCB Rugby at the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka.

The match, scheduled for 3pm, brings together two clubs that share the KCB name and sponsorship but will put their partnership aside when they meet on the pitch.

The return fixture is scheduled for October 24, when KCB KOBs will host the Kenyan side at Kampala Grounds, formerly known as Legends Ground.

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For KOBs, the trip comes after a confidence-boosting victory in the Uganda Rugby 7s Series. The Blue Army recently ended a two-year wait for a series-stop title after recovering from a 19-5 halftime deficit to defeat Rams RFC 22-19 in the Kyabazinga 7s final.

That comeback will provide confidence as the Ugandan side prepares for the physical challenge of facing a Kenyan opponent on home turf.

KCB Rugby, meanwhile, will provide KOBs with a different test, having established itself within Kenya's competitive rugby environment.

Despite sharing a sponsor and name, the two teams will have little room for familiarity once the match begins.

The fixture also highlights the growing relationship between KCB Bank Uganda and KOBs. The bank partnered with the club in 2023, securing naming rights and creating the KCB KOBs identity.

Founded in 1963, KOBs have won 13 Uganda Premiership titles and are among the country's most decorated rugby clubs.

The partnership was renewed and expanded in 2025, with KCB Bank Uganda increasing its support to Shs195 million. The package included funding for a new playing kit and assistance towards the club's operations.

The bank has positioned the partnership around supporting sport, community engagement and the development of rugby talent.

The cross-border fixture adds another dimension to that relationship by taking the KCB KOBs brand into Kenya while providing players with exposure to regional competition.

KOBs have already experienced cross-border competition this year through the return of the Enterprise Cup, which brought Ugandan and Kenyan clubs together.

The October fixtures will provide another opportunity for players from both sides to test themselves against opposition from across the border.

For KCB KOBs, the immediate task will be to match the pace and physicality of their Kenyan hosts while maintaining the discipline and resilience that helped them secure the Kyabazinga 7s title.

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The two-leg series is also expected to strengthen sporting links between Uganda and Kenya while giving supporters an unusual contest between clubs carrying the same name.

When KCB KOBs travel to Ruaraka, however, the shared identity will take a back seat.

For 80 minutes, the focus will be on rugby, competition and the battle for bragging rights before the return leg in Kampala.