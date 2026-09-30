Liberia: LRA Presses for Greater Revenue Mobilization Partnership

30 September 2026
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Stephanie M. Duncan

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening collaboration with civil society organizations (CSOs) to promote taxpayer education, voluntary compliance, transparency, and sustainable domestic revenue mobilization.

LRA Commissioner General James Dorbor Jallah made the commitment during the launch of the Government of Liberia-Civil Society Organizations (GOL-CSO) Accord and Partnership Policy Framework Implementation Strategy at the Governance Commission in Monrovia.

CG Jallah highlighted the role of civil society in promoting accountability and public awareness, noting that Liberia's achievement of surpassing US$1 billion in domestic revenue during Fiscal Year 2026 was the result of a collective national effort.

He said sustaining the country's revenue growth would require stronger voluntary compliance and increased public trust in the tax system.

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The LRA Commissioner General identified Value Added Tax (VAT), real estate revenue, customs integrity, and the modernization of tax and customs systems as key areas requiring continued attention.

Under the partnership, the LRA committed to expanding taxpayer education to all 15 counties, simplifying CSO registration and compliance through Tax Identification Number (TIN) integration, and ensuring greater transparency in the tax exemption process while preventing the misuse of duty-free privileges.

Jallah also encouraged CSOs to provide constructive oversight and report concerns about integrity within the revenue system, stressing that public trust remains essential to effective revenue administration.

Read the original article on New Republic.

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