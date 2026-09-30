South Africa: You Can Do an MBA Without Breaking Your Career (Or Your Family)

If you are travelling for business frequently, working long hours, and have young children at home, can you realistically also take on a high-powered degree like an MBA? At Henley Business School, the answer is yes. And then some.

Ask almost any senior professional who is thinking about embarking on an MBA, and you'll hear the same hesitation. People have the drive and the intelligence, but they are just not sure they have the time required.

For decades, traditional business schools have treated executive-level studies like a sleep-deprivation contest. The unspoken message was that if you weren't running on four hours of sleep, neglecting your marriage, and pushing the boundaries of clinical burnout, you simply weren't cut out for senior leadership.

When renewable energy entrepreneur Lunga Mkhwanazi considered studying, that myth nearly stopped him in his tracks. He had just started a family and had a newborn son at home. He remembers thinking about the grim reputation of the qualification: 'There's this perception about the MBA being a cause of divorce, so I wanted the assurance that I would have the support to manage my studies without neglecting my family.'

He wasn't alone in that fear. The window of life when you are ready for an Executive MBA is usually the precise moment your career hits top gear, your children are young, and your energy is already stretched thin.

Lyneth Zungu, who heads the MBA programmes at Henley Business...