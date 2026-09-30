South Africa: Eastern Cape Rail Theft Case - Accused Changes Lawyers for 7th Time

Lawyers approached by Nadir Mohiudeen say he 'appears unable to honour his financial undertaking to us'.

A Cape Town businessman accused of fraudulently selling off 42km of state railway line in the Eastern Cape appeared without legal representation in the Gqeberha Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday, after having switched lawyers for the seventh time.

Nadir Mohiudeen, who is accused number one, was arrested in early 2019, along with former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) Western Cape regional manager Mthuthuzeli Swartz, who was also briefly appointed acting CEO of Prasa Rail in 2018 while the criminal case was pending.

The case has dragged on for more than seven years. Mohiudeen and Swartz stand accused of selling off a disused Transnet railway line between Sterkstroom and Nqanqarhu (formerly Maclear) to Durban-based company Akisisa in late 2012.

Swartz cut a dishevelled figure in blue nylon tracksuit pants with a black, red and white hooded nylon windbreaker and grey Crocs. He took great pains to fully cover his face with the hood and a mask as he left court, removing them only once he was a block away.

Former Akisisa general manager Adrian Samuels testified in March last year when the trial got under way that Mohiudeen, through his company, Spanish Ice, had brokered a deal through...